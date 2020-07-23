BRANDON — Mount Marty University baseball recruit Lake Terveer tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out two, as Brandon Valley downed Yankton 11-0 in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Michael Chevalier went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Joe Kolbeck doubled and singled to lead Brandon Valley. Connor Knecht had a double and three RBI in the victory.
Joe Gokie, Kaid Keller and Rugby Ryken each had a hit for Yankton.
Tristan Redman took the loss.
S.F. East 12-14, Lakers 0-0
Sioux Falls East earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Lakers in youth baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
East took the opener 12-0. Austin Gobel and Lucas Kampshoff each doubled for Yankton. Hunter Teichroew added a hit.
Kampshoff took the loss.
East completed the sweep with a 14-0 decision. Landon Potts had the lone Yankton hit. Tyson Prouty took the loss, striking out three in his inning-plus of work.
Area Legion
Vermillion 9, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
VERMILLION — Three Vermillion pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as Post 1 downed Elk Point-Jefferson 9-0 in American Legion baseball action on Thursday at Prentis Park.
Sammy Ward, Jack Kratz, Jacob Chaussee and Willis Robertson each had two hits for Vermillion. Charlie Ward posted a hit and three RBI. Gray Peterson added a hit in the victory.
Skyler Swatek doubled and Ben Hanson singled for EPJ.
Chaussee pitched three no-hit innings for the win. Robertson struck out three in three innings of relief for Vermillion. Swatek took the loss.
Both teams will be in Vermillion to begin the Region 4B Tournament on Monday. EPJ will face at Beresford at noon, followed by Vermillion against Garretson.
Harrisburg 18-4, Luverne 0-1
LUVERNE, Minn. — Harrisburg crossed the border to claim a doubleheader sweep over Luverne, Minnesota, in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Harrisburg scored 12 run the third inning of an 18-0 victory.
Jack Rabern had a triple, a double and four RBI for Harrisburg. Zebe Wede and Jack Sutton each doubled and singled in the win.
Ethan Rollinger and Tyson Kogel combined for the three-inning no-hitter for Harrisburg.
Sutton had a pair of doubles and Chase Mason homered for Harrisburg (26-16) in a 4-1 victory in the nightcap. Rollinger and Wede each doubled in the win.
Rabern allowed one hit over three innings, striking out four, for the win.
Beresford 14, Parkston 3
BERESFORD — Marcus Van Driel homered, scored three runs and drove in five runs for Beresford in a 14-3 victory over Parkston in legion baseball action from Wednesday night in Beresford.
Beau Van Gelder also homered and added three RBI for Beresford, while Van Driel also doubled and singled. Jack Bickett, Brad Christensen, Izaak Reed and Kolby Scheifen all singled twice.
Van Driel was also the winning pitcher, as he struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run over five innings.
Nate Boettcher doubled and singled for Parkston, while Jon Akre, Isaak Bialas and Josh Polreis all singled. Kade Bialas took the loss.
VFW
3B: Tyndall 9, Gregory 5
TABOR — Logan Winckler and Easton Mudder each recorded three hits as Tyndall defeated Gregory 9-5 in Wednesday night’s championship game of the Region 3B VFW 16-Under Baseball Tournament in Tabor.
Both teams advance to the state tournament, to be held July 31-Aug. 2 in Canova.
Winckler tripled and singled twice in the victory for Tyndall, while Muddler had three singles and two runs scored. Carter Uecker and Trent Herrboldt both scored twice. Uecker was also the winning pitcher.
Coy Determan and Bryce Frank both singled twice for Gregory, and Jordan Vosika took the loss.
4A: Beresford 10, Dakota Valley 6
ELK POINT — Thanks to a big game from Zach Richardson, Beresford defeated Dakota Valley 10-6 in Wednesday night’s championship game of the Region 4A VFW 16-Under Baseball Tournament in Elk Point.
Both teams advance to the state tournament, set for Aug. 3-5 in Humboldt.
Richardson doubled twice, homered, scored three runs and drove in six runs for Beresford, while Alex Winquist doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Blake Schrodermeier doubled and scored twice.
Isaac Ward pitched into the second inning for Beresford and Matthew Vassar struck out seven batters in 4 2/3 innings.
For Dakota Valley, Brayden Major and Isaac Bruns each doubled and singled, while Jake Pruchniak doubled and drove in two runs. Jackson Strawn doubled and scored twice. Ethan Anema took the loss.
