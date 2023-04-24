VERMILLION — Mount Marty shot rounds of 325 and 326 to rank 11th after the opening day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships, Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Doane holds the team lead after a two-round score of 581. The Tigers shot a 4-under 284 in the first of Monday’s two rounds.
Morningside (583) is two shots off the pace, followed by Northwestern (584) and Midland (587).
Doane’s Blake Andersen holds the individual lead at 4-under 140 after the opening day. Morningside’s Jack Sitzmann and Dordt’s Freddy Bullock are tied at 141, one stroke back.
Mount Marty is led by Ted Bengston, who sits tied for 33th after an opening day 153. The Cedar Catholic graduate shot 1-over 73 in the opening round.
Also for the Lancers, Bennett Cassens shot 165, Jackson Faber and Reid Hansen each shot 167 and Hunter Bailey shot 175.
The final round of the tournament is set for today (Tuesday).
