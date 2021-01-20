An overtime thriller almost ended a long streak.
That wasn’t any kind of consolation for the Mount Marty men’s basketball team, however.
No, the Lancers came away frustrated that they let a victory slip away on Wednesday night, when Hastings — the last-place team in the GPAC — escaped Cimpl Arena with a 96-92 victory.
The Lancers, now 7-13 overall and 4-11 in the league, were oh so close to picking up their first win since Dec. 16.
“Not only were we right there, we handed it to them,” said head coach Todd Lorensen, whose squad has now dropped seven straight.
“If I had a dollar for everytime I’ve told players not to dribble into traffic and secure the ball, I’d be a rich man.”
Mount Marty took an 80-78 lead with 51 seconds remaining in the second half, but a frenetic series of turnovers and dives on the floor resulted in Hastings scoring a basket with 13 seconds left.
That sent the game into overtime, but the Lancers felt as though they let a win slip through their fingers.
“When you’re struggling to games like we are, those are things you absolutely cannot do,” Lorensen said.
Hastings began the overtime period with a three-pointer and never trailed again.
An Elijah Pappas three-pointer with 1:50 left brought Mount Marty to within 89-88, and the visiting Broncos then turned the ball over on its ensuing possession. The Lancers, though, missed a three-pointer, and Hastings made two free throws to push the lead to 91-88.
The Lancers then missed a shot underneath the basket and the Broncos sank two more free throws — they actually made 16 of their first 17 foul shots between the second half and overtime period.
Even through the midway point of the second half, however, it looked as though Hastings may cruise to a victory.
The Broncos led 61-51 with 11:10 remaining, but the Lancers clamped down on defense and put together a 14-2 run to take a 65-63 lead on a Cooper Cornemann jumper at the 6:44 mark.
The game was then back and forth up through the point when Harper gave the Lancers an 80-78 lead in the final minute.
Mount Marty’s loss overshadowed a big game from Harper, who scored 27 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and handed four assists. Pappas added 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists, while Cornemann scored 16 points.
Luke Ronsiek chipped in with 12 points for the Lancers, who shot 53 percent and matched their highest point total in GPAC action this season.
“We scored, but they’ve struggled to defend people,” Lorensen said. “It was probably a combination of a few things.”
Hastings, now 2-12 in the GPAC, got 31 points and eight rebounds from Karson Gansebom, and 27 points from Ben Juhl. The Broncos made 12-of-16 three-pointers and made 10 more free throws than Mount Marty.
How now do the Lancers stay together and find a way to move forward?
“That’s a tremendous question,” Lorensen said. “The thing with basketball is that there’s not much time to feel sorry for yourself; you have to keep moving forward.”
Mount Marty hits the road for a Saturday afternoon game in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
HASTINGS (6-13, 2-12 GPAC)
Dashawn Walker 8-16 2-2 18; Mason Hiemstra 3-11 5-6 12; Karson Gansebom 9-12 8-8 31; Ben Juhl 10-16 2-2 27; Braden Kizer 2-4 1-2 6; Logan Schuldt 0-2 0-0 0; Keith Howard 1-1 0-0 2; Evan Kingston 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 33-62 18-20 96.
MOUNT MARTY (7-13, 4-11 GPAC)
Elijah Pappas 8-13 2-6 20; Jonah Larson 1-6 0-0 2; Jailen Billings 4-8 0-0 8; Kade Stearns 2-3 0-0 5; Tyrell Harper 10-12 4-4 27; Marcus Edwards 0-1 0-0 0; Allen Wilson 0-5 2-2 2; Cooper Cornemann 6-8 0-0 16; Gio Diaz 0-0 0-0 0; Luke Ronsiek 4-8 0-0 12; Chad Moran 0-1 0-0 0; Lincoln Jordre 0-0 0-2 0; Keegan Savary 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 35-66 8-14 92.
Half — HAS 40-30. End Of Regulation — 80-80. Three-Pointers — MMU 14-37 (Cornemann 4-6, Ronsiek 4-6, Harper 3-4, Pappas 2-5, Stearns 1-2, Savary 0-1, Billings 0-4, Wilson 0-4, Larson 0-5), HAS 12-16 (Gansebom 5-5, Juhl 5-5, Hiemstra 1-2, Kizer 1-1, Walker 0-1, Schuldt 0-2). Total Rebounds — MMU 31 (Harper 10), HAS 27 (Gansebom 8). Assists — MMU 18 (Pappas 7), HAS 9 (Walker 3). Turnovers — MMU 14, HAS 13. Personal Fouls — MMU 18, HAS 13. Fouled Out — Billings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.