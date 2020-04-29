WAGNER — Officials at Wagner Speedway have announced their 2020 season schedule.
The season was set to begin on May 22, but will begin on June 12 after a car show and test-and-tune on June 6. The schedule could change, depending on society and how the pandemic is progressing or regressing.
Two nights that previously did not have scheduled races will now host races. The annual Wagner Labor Day celebration will have races on both Friday, Sept. 4, and Season Championship night to be Monday, Sept. 7. The Tri-State Late Model Series show that was to be held on May 29 has been rescheduled for Friday, July 31. There have been a few modifications to what classes will run on which nights.
Race officials will work to provide the safest environment possible and adhere to guidelines and recommendations that are in place at that particular time, they said.
Saturday, June 6 — Car Show and Test and Tune
Friday, June 12 — 305 Sprint Cars, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods & Hobby Stocks
Friday, June 19 — LMSS, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods & Hobby Stocks
Friday, June 26 — LMSS, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods, Hobby Stocks & Front Wheel Drives
Friday, July 3 — Tri-State Late Models, 305 Sprint Cars, B-Mods, SportMods & Hobby Stocks
Saturday, July 4 — Tri-State Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods & Hobby Stocks
Friday, July 10 — LMSS, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods, Hobby Stocks & Front Wheel Drives
Friday, July 17 — Midwest Non-Wing Sprints, LMSS, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods & Hobby Stocks
Friday, July 24 — LMSS, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods & Hobby Stocks
Friday, July 31 — Tri-State Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods, Hobby Stocks and Front Wheel Drives
Friday, Aug. 7 — 305 Sprint Cars, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods, Hobby Stocks & Front Wheel Drives
Friday, Aug. 14 — 305 Sprint Cars, LMSS, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods & Hobby Stocks
Friday, Aug. 21 — LMSS, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods, Hobby Stocks & Front Wheel Drives
Friday, Aug. 28 — MSTS 360 Sprints, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods & Hobby Stocks
Friday, Sept. 4 — LMSS, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods, Hobby Stocks & Front Wheel Drives
Monday, Sept. 7 — Season Championship: LMSS, Late Models, B-Mods, SportMods, Hobby Stocks & Front Wheel Drives
