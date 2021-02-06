The Mount Marty men earned four titles and scored a number of top finishes in the Mount Marty Lancer Open, Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
Paul Paul won the 200-meter dash, clocking an NAIA automatic-qualifying time of 22.02 seconds. The time currently ranks first in the NAIA.
Also for the Lancers in the race, Marcus Jnofinn (22.51) finished fifth and Taven McKee (Gayville; 23.15) placed seventh in the event for the Lancers.
Dewayne Robinson won the 400 in 49.86, with teammate Jesse Van Hemert (52.98) in eighth.
Mason Schleis won the pole vault, clearing 13-9 1/4. Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska) was third with a mark of 13-3 1/2. Wiebelhaus was also sixth in the shot put (39-3).
Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska) won the 5,000, finishing in 15:41.73.
Jnofinn also finished second in the 60-meter dash in 6.98 seconds, finishing second by 0.003 seconds. Reginald McGaugh (21-9 1/2) was third in the long jump, with teammate Payton Burtzlaff (19-11 1/2) in seventh. Lyndon Harrison (8.78) was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles. Caden Ideker (2:05.43) was fourth in the 800. Mason Schlunsen (1:25.40) was sixth in the 600. Andrew Nanfito (44-10 1/4) was seventh in the weight throw.
Leading the Lancer women was Hallie Hallock (Platte), who placed second in the shot put with a toss of 41-3. Calli Davis (Elk Point) was third in the 200 (26.96) and fourth in the 400 (1:00.44). Gracie Rippen finished third in the pole vault (9-6 1/4). Dylana Ward (45-2 1/4) was fourth in the weight throw.
Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl took home fifth place finishes in both the 200 (27.23) and 600 (1:41.60). Elianna Clark (Gayville) was sixth in the 200 (27.40) and eighth in the 60 (8.29). Aniya Teppo (27.56) gave MMU four top-eight finishers in the 200, placing eighth.
Also for the Lancer women, Heather Maier (4-9) was fifth in the high jump, Leighton Mlady (34-10 1/2) was sixth in the shot put, Kelsey Folchert (3:29.19) was seventh in the 1,000 and Tayler Carlson (2:33.96) was eighth in the 800.
Mount Marty hosts a two-day “last chance” meet beginning Feb. 12. The women’s competition will be held on Feb. 12, with the men’s event on Feb. 13.
Gayville-Volin grad Traia Hubbard, competing for Dakota State, won two events, the weight throw (52-8 1/4) and the shot put (44-5 1/2). Also for DSU, Jacia Christiansen (Viborg-Hurley) was sixth in the mile in 5:36.19.
Freeman Academy grad Thaniel Schroeder placed third in the 1,000 for Dordt, clocking a 2:37.28. Crofton, Nebraska, grad Tanner Arens was fifth in the mile for Morningside, finishing in 4:52.37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.