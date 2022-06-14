VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED SAND LEAGUE
6/8 RESULTS: Here for the Beer def. Kicken Astec 15-21, 21-17, 21-17; Astec Attackers def. School of Hard Blocks 21-11, 21-13, 21-8; Astec Attackers def. Mojo’s Sandy Balls 21-8, 21-10, 21-17; O’malley’s Allstars def. Vishay Tropics 21-8, 21-9, 21-17; Czeckers def. Sandy Beavers 21-14, 21-13, 21-19; Boston Shoes def. Parker Bruisers 21-12, 21-19, 21-14; Mission Unblockable def. Spiking Our Drinks 21-6, 21-9, 21-9; USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces def. The Randoms 19-21, 21-13, 21-11
STANDINGS: Parker Bruisers 3-0, Kicken Astec 2-0, Here for the Beer 2-0, O’Malley’s Allstars 2-0, Czeckers 2-0, Astec Attackers 2-0, The Randoms 1-1, USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces 1-1, Mission Unblockable 1-2, School of Hard Blocks 0-2, Sandy Beavers 0-2, Spiking Our Drinks 0-2, Boston Shoes 0-2, Vishay Tropics 0-2, Mojo’s Sandy Balls 0-2
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
6/9 RESULTS: Chewblockas def. YMC #1 21-19, 23-21, 8-21; Sandlizards def. Bump Mama via forfeit; Bumpin’ Uglies def. The Lemonade Stand 23-21, 15-21, 21-12; Astec Aces def. Volly Llamas 21-13, 21-8, 21-18; Walnut def. Upper Deck via forfeit.
STANDINGS: Chewblockas 3-0, Astec Aces 3-0, YMC #1 2-1, The Sandlizards 2-1, Walnut 2-1, The Lemonade Stand 1-1, Bumpin’ Uglies 1-1, Bump Mama 1-2, YMC #2 0-2, Upper Deck 0-3, Volley Llamas 0-3
SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED LEAGUE
RESULTS: Astec-Black Sheep def. Sacred Heart Hitters 12-1; Marquardt Transportation def. Sons of Pitches 12-1; Kasey’s Crushers def. K-Construction 12-8; POET def. Slum Dogs 18-7; Digger’s Casino def. Mojo’s 11-1; Angels def. Vals Angels 14-11; Hunhoff Hillbillies def. Vals Angels 11-7
STANDINGS: Diggers Casino 2-0, Marquardt Transportation 2-0, Hunhoff Hillbillies 2-0, Astec-Black Sheep 2-0, Sons of Pitches 1-1, Slum Dogs 1-1, POET 1-1, Kasey’s Crushers 1-1, K-Construction 1-2, Mojo’s 1-2, Angels 1-2, Sacred Heart Hitters 0-2, Vals Angels 0-3
