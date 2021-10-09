VERMILLION -- Playing a conference match at 10:30 a.m. isn’t something the University of South Dakota volleyball team has much experience with, but the Coyotes handled it by sweeping Western Illinois 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 Saturday morning in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD (8-7, 5-1) used a balance attack, with all their attackers averaging over two kills per set Saturday morning. Elizabeth Juhnke paced the attack with 10 kills on 28 attacks. Sami Slaughter, Madison Harms and Maddie Wiedenfeld tallied nine kills each in the three set match. Wiedenfeld finished with a .900 attack percentage, missing just one of her 10 attacks.
“I think we started off pretty strong, then struggled a little bit in the second and third,” Slaughter said. “Jurgs (Madison Jurgens) did a great job of getting our attackers open. Wieds (Wiedenfeld) had nine kills on 10 attempts which is pretty dang good.”
The Coyotes dominated the first set, holding Western Illinois to a .000 attacking percentage. The Coyotes hot start cooled off in sets two and three, allowing Western Illinois to hang around the set more.
“I liked how we came out really strong in that first set,” USD head coach Leanne Williamson said. “In sets two and three, I think we just got a little bit more complacent. We were a little bit too comfortable. I think some situations it felt like we were going to be able to skate through and not have to make some of those plays, so we’d love to see that switch.”
The Coyote offense got out of sync at times in sets two and three, leading to higher attack attempts for Juhnke and Slaughter, but the offense was able to still hit .326 with Madison Jurgens recording 32 assists.
“I thought we lost our passing a little bit, especially in the third set,” Williamson said. “We were out of system a lot more in that first contact so for us to still end up with that balance is good.”
After serving up 12 aces Thursday in the Sanford Pentagon against St. Thomas, the Coyotes tallied nine aces Saturday morning to help the offense out, including five aces in the third and final set.
“Our serving a couple weeks ago was a challenge for us, the one match I think we had 19 missed serves,” Williamson said. “Since then, we've been able to clean that up and just become a lot more consistent. From Thursday night having 12 aces and then today with nine aces and very few errors, it’s very good for us.”
Lolo Weideman, who was honored prior to first serve for the career milestone of 1,000 digs, added 12 to her total Saturday morning, including seven in the final set.
“Lolo kind of went beast mode and just started digging all these balls,” Slaughter said. “She had 12 digs, which is pretty good.”
Aubrey Putman tallied 11 kills for Western Illinois (3-15, 2-5). Karli Wenzel added eight digs and Maggie Craker 23 assists.
The Coyotes are back at home Monday night against North Dakota. Williamson said the key for her team is on the defensive side.
“One thing we’ve talked a lot about within our program over the years, and something that is continuing to be a theme for us is defense,” Williamson said. “I do think that our offense is going to come. Offense, every single year, just gets a little bit better naturally, whereas defense, you really have to work at it.”
The Coyotes and Fighting Hawks square off at 7 p.m. Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
