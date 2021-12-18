VERMILLION — The Crofton Warriors girls basketball team’s defense was on full display Saturday afternoon in the inaugural Vermillion Basketball Classic inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion Saturday.
Crofton (7-1) held LeMars (Iowa) to 19 points in a 53-19 win Saturday to open up the classic hosted on the University of South Dakota’s home court.
“I told them in the locker room, I was really pleased with our defensive effort, energy and focus,” Crofton head coach Aaron Losing said. “I was really pleased with the way we rebounded the ball.”
The Warriors and Bulldogs (2-5) were tied at seven near the mid-point of the first quarter, but an Alexis Folkers jumper, followed by six baskets inside of five-feet put Crofton on a 14-2 run to end the quarter. Folkers ended the quarter with a lay-up with two seconds on the clock.
The run didn’t end there, as the Warriors defense put LeMars on hold, not allowing a point in the second quarter of action. Crofton outscored the Bulldogs 10-0 in the second quarter to lead 31-9 at the half.
Crofton’s 22-point lead grew 10 more in the third quarter to put the Warriors up 32 entering the final quarter of play. LeMars scored five more points in the fourth quarter, but Crofton added seven to keep the Bulldogs at bay.
“We certainly had some open outside shots but we were also able to attack the hoop when some of those shots weren’t falling from the outside,” Losing said. “We got some transition layups too. I thought our defense was able to do a good job of getting us into some of our transition offense.”
The outside shot didn’t always fall for Crofton Saturday, but finding driving lanes and creating open shots gave Crofton plenty of looks.
Ella Wragge tallied 17 points and eight rebounds for Crofton. Folkers added 14 points. Jayden Jordan and Lexi Wiebelhaus added seven points each.
Maggie Allen led LeMars with 10 points. Lexi Hurd added seven points.
The game between Crofton and LeMars was the first game of the first Vermillion Basketball Classic, something Losing said he hopes continues to grow.
“I think it’s a fun experience and it’s a nice little classic that they have started here,” Losing said. “It would be nice if they can keep it going in future years. Lots of kids enjoy playing at venues like this.”
Losing and Crofton likes to take advantage of every opportunity to play out of state teams, especially in a setting in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“It’s exciting for the kids and it’s kind of a fun deal to have cross state match-ups,” Losing said. “Certainly a memorable experience to play here, a memorable experience to play a team like LeMars, Iowa.”
Crofton is back in action Tuesday at O’Neill.
“Building consistency is what we’re looking for,” Losing said. “We’ve got a real talented team and we’ve seen lots of good flashes this year on both ends of the court. It’s just a matter of continuing to improve and become more consistent.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
LE MARS (2-5) 9 0 5 5 — 19
CROFTON (7-1) 21 10 15 7 — 53
Vermillion 57, Windom 27
VERMILLION — The Vermillion girls held Windom, Minnesota, to under 20 percent shooting in a 57-27 victory over the Eagles in the Vermillion Holiday Classic basketball event.
Brooke Jensen posted 13 points, five assists and six rebounds for Vermillion. Kasey Hanson finished with 11 points. Brooklyn Voss scored 10 points off the bench. Jenaya Cleveland had five steals and Leah Herbster added three blocked shots in the victory.
Tristyn Maras led Windom with five points and seven rebounds.
Vermillion, 2-1, hosts Tri-Valley on Tuesday.
WINDOM 5 5 9 8 — 27
VERMILLION (2-1) 13 12 20 12 — 57
Boys
Vermillion 53, Crofton 20
VERMILLION — The Vermillion boys hit 7-of-16 from three-point range on the way to a 53-20 victory over Crofton in the Vermillion Holiday Classic basketball event.
Charlie Ward scored 12 points for Vermillion. Nick Sorensen finished with 11 points and four assists. Jake Jensen added 10 points and eight assists in the victory.
Roy Knapp scored 16 of Crofton’s 20 points. Braxston Foxhoven had seven rebounds.
Vermillion, 2-0, hosts Tri-Valley on Tuesday. Crofton, 4-3, travels to O’Neill on Tuesday.
CROFTON (4-3) 2 12 4 2 — 20
VERMILLION (2-0) 11 21 13 8 — 53
