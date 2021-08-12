Kayla Bryant has been named the interim head softball coach at Mount Marty University, the athletic program announced on Thursday.
Bryant replaces Tate Bruckner, who spent the past five seasons at the helm before leaving for a position outside of coaching.
Bryant, a native of Martinsburg, Tennessee, is in her second stint at Mount Marty, rejoining the staff this past January. In 2019 Bryant assisted in guiding Mount Marty to a program record 21-win season. Additional records the Lancers broke were batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, home runs, runs batted in, hits, runs, doubles, triples, fielding percentage, and stolen bases. On top of the record-breaking year, the Lancers had one 2nd Team NAIA All American, 5 GPAC All-Conference players, and 11 NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athletes. For the 2020 season Bryant helped guide the Lancers to their first winning season in recent program history and 15 NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
In between, Bryant served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Memphis. While with the Tigers, she worked closely with the outfield and assisted with hitting. She worked with Team Impact & assisted in administrative duties.
Bryant holds a master's degree from Mount Marty University. Her bachelor's degree is from Cincinnati Christian University after earning her associate's degree from Southwest Tennessee Community College.
Bryant had a distinguished playing career. While playing at Southwest, she ended her sophomore season leading the team with a .379 batting average, .461 on-base average, .603 slugging average, 10 home runs, 66 hits, 105 total bases, and 48 runs batted. On the defense side, Bryant ended her career with 651 put-outs and a .980 fielding average. During her two years, she was NJCAA Region 7 all-conference and all academic.
Continuing her career at Cincinnati Christian University, she started both years at first base while being a team captain for two years. Finishing her career with a .979 overall fielding percentage and 437 putouts. During her senior season, she helped lead the team to win the NCCAA Midwest Region and earned a spot in the NCCAA World Series.
