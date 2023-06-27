CORSICA — The Freeman Black Sox pounded out 14 hits to crush the Corsica-Stickney Horned Frogs 11-2 in amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Jackson Fiegen, Bailey Sage and Blake Schroedermeier each homered for Freeman. Sage went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Fiegen and Schroedermeier each had two hits and two RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.