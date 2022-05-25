MITCHELL — Parkston qualified two individuals for state during the Region 3A Girls’ Golf Tournament, Wednesday at Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course.
Winner won the team title at 400, with Chamberlain (434) and Mobridge (449) also qualifying as a team.
Winner’s Gracie Root beat Chamberlains’ Alexis Cronk for medalist honors, each shooting 89.
For Parkston, Gracie Oakley (98) finished fifth and Kayla Neugebauer (140) finished eighth.
The Class A Girls’ state tournament will be June 6-7 in Sioux Falls.
