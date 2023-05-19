EDITOR’S NOTE: This recap was inadvertently omitted from Friday’s edition. We apologize for the error.
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton dropped an 8-4 decision to Sioux Falls Jefferson for the regular season softball finale for the Gazelles.
Jefferson took control with a five-run fifth inning.
Emma Buie homered and doubled, driving in three, for Jefferson. Sydney Tagtow doubled and singled, driving in two. Sidney Jensen also had two hits and two RBI. Taylor Evenson posted two hits. Kendall Kniffen tripled and Brianna Herndon added a hit for the Cavaliers.
Tori Vellek doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend also had two hits. Camryn Koletzky, Emma Herrboldt, Payton Moser and Kyra Tjeerdsma each had a hit for the Gazelles.
Whitney Portner picked up the win, striking out eight. Grace Behrns took the loss.
Yankton now prepares for the SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
