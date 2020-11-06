The Oakland-Craig Knights (10-1) started off the second round of the Nebraska Class C2 football playoffs kicking off to the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans (8-3).
A first-play interception by Trojan quarterback Tate Thoene and 5-yard Caden Nelson touchdown later, the defending state champ Knights would already have a 6-0 lead on Cedar Catholic with only 19 seconds run off the clock. It would be a lead Oakland-Craig would not relinquish on their way to a 15-6 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Cedar Catholic head coach Chad Cattau said the Trojans put up a great effort.
“They played as hard as they could tonight but we just didn’t get enough things to go our way,” Cattau said. “”Unfortunately, that’s the way it is and it’s part of the game. I’ve got to commend Oakland — they played hard, they’ve got a great team and they’re going to keep fighting. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve got two games yet in them.”
He added that he’s happy with what he’s seen in the team.
“The growth of our kids over the last couple of months has been tremendous,” he said. “Watching them go from kids into young men, I’m just very proud of what we’re becoming as people.”
Friday night marked the second meeting between the two teams this year. In their regular season meeting, the Knights downed the Trojans 52-14.
But while Friday’s fast start may have implied a repeat of the first, this game would prove to be anything but a blowout.
After a Jason Meyer score put the Knights up 12-0, Thoene would respond with a rushing touchdown. An unsuccessful 2-point try held the score at 12-6 with 2:49 in the quarter.
The game then turned to a ground battle throughout the second quarter. Both teams had difficulty getting past midfield. One promising Trojan drive stalled at the Knights 24-yard-line.
The Knights tacked on a field goal with 3 seconds left in the first half to go up 15-6.
The second half was punctuated with missed opportunities for both teams.
A muffed kickoff put the Trojans in scoring range at the beginning of the second half, but Cedar Catholic would turn the ball over on downs. The Knights saw a long Carson Thomsen touchdown negated by a penalty later in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter also saw another Trojan drive stall at the Knights 22 yard line. This would be followed by Thoene throwing interceptions on two consecutive Trojan drives.
Friday’s game marked the end of an extraordinary season for Hartington Cedar Catholic, which was played against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Cattau said the team was extremely fortunate to be able to continue.
“We talked all summer about just getting an opportunity to try and play,” he said. “We were one of the fortunate teams in the state that didn’t lose a game (due to COVID-19 issues) and I know a lot of people did. We told our kids every week, ‘Be fortunate that you’re getting the opportunity you are getting.’”
The Knights finished the night with no passing completions and 196 yards on the ground while the Trojans finished with 52 passing yards and 143 yards rushing.
Oakland-Craig will play Ord in the next round of the playoffs.
