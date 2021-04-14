SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Zack Anderson has been named the Summit League Men’s Field Athlete of the Week for the period ended April 11.
Anderson cleared a personal best of 7-5 (2.26m) in the high jump at the South Dakota Challenge. The height tied Anderson for the national lead and qualified him for the Olympic Trials at the end of June.
The mark also breaks his own South Dakota school record (2.24m) and his own Lillibridge Track Complex record (2.17m), both marks set in the 2019 outdoor season.
Anderson’s jump was one of four personal bests in the high jump for the Coyotes on Saturday. The USD men’s high jump squad ranks No. 1 in the USTFCCCA’s event squad rankings this spring with an average height of 7-feet. Overall, the Coyote men’s track and field team is ranked No. 24 in the nation.
The Coyotes return to action at the Sioux City Relays on Friday, April 16. The men’s high jump is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa.
