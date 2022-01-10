SALEM — Flandreau used five players in double figures to roll past Sioux Valley 70-40 in the championship of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Salem.
Tash Lunday finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Flandreau. Chase LeBrun posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Liam Streitz, Alex Anderson and Luke Sheppard each scored 10 points in the victory.
Oliver Vincent led Sioux Valley with 13 points.
Flandreau travels to Madison on Thursday. Sioux Valley faces Hamlin in the Throwback Classic, Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon.
FLANDREAU (7-1) 12 20 27 10 — 70
SIOUX VALLEY (5-2) 11 9 10 10 — 40
Third: Garretson 42, Chester 38
SALEM — Garretson outscored Chester 19-14 in the fourth quarter to claim a 42-38 victory over the Flyers in the third place game of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Salem.
Cooper Long scored 13 points for Garretson. Rhett Kloth finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Kindt also had eight rebounds for the Blue Dragons.
Ashton Oliver finished with 17 points for Chester. Stratton Eppard added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
CHESTER 7 7 10 14 — 38
GARRETSON 9 4 10 19 — 42
Fifth: MCM 47, Parker 46
SALEM — Cody Miles and Boston Katzer each scored 11 points as McCook Central-Montrose past Parker 47-46 in the fifth place game of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Salem.
Micah Van Ruler finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for MCM. Katzer and Gavin Gordon each had eight rebounds in the victory.
Carter Robertson posted game-highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds for Parker. Davin Fuller finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. Landri Holzwarth also had 10 rebounds for the Pheasants.
MCM hosts Beresford on Tuesday in Montrose. Parker travels to Freeman on Tuesday.
PARKER (3-6) 10 10 14 12 — 46
MCM (6-3) 10 14 13 10 — 47
Seventh: Beresford 60, Baltic 32
SALEM — Andrew Atwood and Tate Van Otterloo combined for 36 points to lead Beresford past Baltic 60-32 in the seventh place game of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Salem.
Atwood hit four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 20 points. Van Otterloo scored 16 points. Ashton Tjaden added eight points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Corbin Wirkus led Baltic with 10 points. Jack Erickson added eight points and eight rebounds.
Beresford travels to Montrose to face McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday. Baltic hosts Chester Area on Thursday.
BALTIC (0-8) 9 11 7 7 — 34
BERESFORD (3-5) 20 13 20 7 — 60
Wausa Tourn.
Third: Osmond 55, Wausa 44
WAUSA, Neb. — Osmond used four players in double figures to down Wausa 55-44 in the third place game of the Wausa Post-Holiday boys’ basketball Tournament on Saturday.
Ryan Schmit finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Osmond. Zach Reikofski scored 12 points. Bryan Solorzano netted 11 points. Stevin Hasler added 10 points and four assists in the victory.
For Wausa, Addison Smith scored 14 points. Jaxon Claussen added 12 points.
Osmond travels to Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday.
OSMOND (4-7) 8 16 17 14 — 55
WAUSA (7-4) 6 11 17 10 — 44
Other Games
Freeman Academy-Marion 59, Mitchell Christian 25
MARION — Freeman Academy-Marion used a balanced attack to beat Mitchell Christian 59-25 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Donte Butler led the victorious Bearcats with 11 points and seven steals. Quincy Blue posted nine points and five assists. Dylan Johansen added nine points in the victory.
Nahum Anderborg scored nine points for Mitchell Christian.
Freeman Academy-Marion takes on Avon on Tuesday. Mitchell Christian faces Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday.
MITCHELL CHR. (2-5) 6 9 8 2 — 25
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (4-1) 16 22 13 8 — 59
Elgin Public-Pope John 57, Bloomfield 46
ELGIN, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John built a 36-8 halftime lead, then held on for a 57-46 victory over Bloomfield in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
No statistics were reported for EP-PJ (10-1), which hosts Fullerton on Tuesday.
Layne Warrior scored 11 points for Bloomfield. Cody Bruegman added nine points.
Bloomfield hosts O’Neill St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
BLOOMFIELD (3-7) 6 2 16 22 — 46
ELGIN P-PJ (10-1) 15 21 12 9 — 57
Friday
LCC 46, Winnebago 44
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge outlasted Winnebago 46-44 in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Jake Rath led LCC with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Deagan Puppe added 11 points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Winnebago, which hosts Tri County Northeast on Tuesday.
LCC, 10-2, travels to Wayne on Tuesday.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (10-2) 15 14 12 5 — 46
WINNEBAGO (5-7) 9 11 17 7 — 44
Hartington-Newcastle 69, Winside 39
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle built a 29-13 halftime lead on the way to a 69-39 victory over Winside in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Jake Peitz finished with 23 points and four steals for Hartington-Newcastle. Seth Pinkelman had 15 points and seven steals. Dayton Sudbeck had five steals and Turner Dendinger added four steals for Hartington-Newcastle, which finished with 27 steals in the contest.
No statistics were reported for Winside, which travels to Walthill on Thursday.
Hartington-Newcastle, 6-5, hosts Homer on Jan. 14.
WINSIDE (1-9) 8 5 9 17 — 39
HART.-NEW. (6-5) 13 16 23 17 — 69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.