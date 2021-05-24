HARTINGTON, Neb. — Valentine took control in the middle innings to claim a 13-7 victory over Hartington in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Sunday.
Deagan Puppe and Carter Arens each tripled for Hartington. Chase Lammers, Owen Heimes, Dan Puppe and Brett Kleinschmit each had a hit in the effort.
Carson Arens took the loss, striking out five in his 2 1/3 innings of work.
Juniors: Hartington 6, Valentine 3
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory over Valentine in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Sunday.
Brett Kleinschmit had two doubles to lead Hartington. Carson Arens also doubled. Jude Krie added a hit.
Lucas Wortman struck out five in his three innings of work for the win. Weston Heine and Carson Arens each struck out two in an inning of relief.
