BROOKINGS — The Brookings Rangers downed Yankton 11-0 in boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Zach Struck scored five times and had two assists for Brookings. Luke Honkomp had two goals and three assists. Breck Hirrschoff finished with a goal and three assists. Jay Harris, Ren Jacobsen and Owen Schneider each had a goal in the victory.
Kade Brecher stopped all seven shots he faced for Brookings. Keenan Wagner mad 30 saves and Jayda Tjeerdsma had 10 saves for Yankton.
The Bucks will look to bounce back this weekend, traveling to Sioux Falls I today (Saturday) and hosting Huron on Sunday.
JV: Brookings 7, Yankton 4
BROOKINGS — Brookings scored four unanswered goals to claim a 7-4 victory over Yankton in JV boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Talon Hyde posted three goals and two assists for Brookings. Tre Christopherson had a goal and three assists. Jackson Heller, Andrew Sternhagen and Cody Jacobson each had a goal. Connor Hembree had four assists in the victory.
Dawsn Thoms had two goals and an assist for Yankton. Kaden Hunhoff posted a goal and an assist. Taten Benson also scored a goal. Wyatt Johnson and Regan Wenisch each had an assist in the effort.
Ryder Anderson stopped 14 shots in goal for Brookings. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 15 saves and Garrett Haas stopped 14 shots for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls I today (Saturday).
