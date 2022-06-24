WYNOT, Neb. — Freeman’s Blake Schroedermeier and Trey Christensen combined on a five-hit shutout as the Black Sox bounced Wynot 6-0 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Jake Weier went 2-for-4 with a home run for Freeman. Schroedermeier and Christensen each had two hits. Owen Feser tripled, and Chet Peterson, Bailey Sage, Ben Simonsen, Allan Scherschligt and Phil Madsen each had a hit in the victory.
Jackson Sudbeck tripled for Wynot. Landon Wieseler, Jalen Wieseler, Devon Lammers and Peyton Wieseler each had a hit.
Schroeder struck out eight over five innings for the win. Christensen struck out five in four innings of relief. Jalen Wieseler took the loss, striking out six in his six innings of work.
On Sunday, Freeman travels to Crofton and Wynot travels to Tabor.
