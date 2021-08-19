VERMILLION — Head coach Leanne Williamson responded to South Dakota’s second NCAA Volleyball Tournament appearance in three seasons with what some may consider an unusual approach.
By backing off … at least in practice.
“We designed the process as a whole, not doing it day by day,” Williamson said as she addressed the gathering at Thursday’s media day. “Sometimes when you practice more, get more reps in, you don’t always get out of it what you want.”
A focus of that compact practice time has been defense, noted fifth-year senior outside hitter Sami Slaughter.
“Last year we proved we can score the ball,” she said. “We’ve worked a lot on defense.”
The Coyotes returned its entire 2020 roster, something that has made summer workouts and preseason practices fun.
“It feels good. It feels like we’re picking up where we left off,” Slaughter said. “I think it helps the culture.”
Even the three newcomers — transfer Brynn Paumen and freshmen Jadyn Jondle and Kylen Sealock — have seamlessly fit into the mix, the players noted.
USD, 15-7 in a COVID-shortened 2020 schedule that was played in the spring of 2021, didn’t back off on its schedule. The 12 non-conference matches include three against NCAA Tournament opponents — Louisville, Creighton and USD’s first-round foe, Missouri — as well as eight that posted top-100 RPI’s and 11 with winning records.
“We scheduled tough because we wanted to challenge this team,” Williamson said. “This was a group that we knew could handle a tougher schedule.
“We feel like it will definitely prepare us for the Summit League.”
The Summit League will provide plenty of challenges again in 2021, as the rest of the league is in the same or a similar situation to USD: returning most or all their top talent from a year ago.
“It was a great season last year, and I think it will be even better this year this year,” said senior setter Madison Jurgens. “It will make the conference that much more fun and exciting.”
Williamson echoed that statement.
“Every year, you’re never guaranteed a win,” she said. “It’s probably even more true going into this season. It will be fun and exciting for our fans.”
Those fans — limited this past spring due to COVID — will be allowed regular access this season according to current regulations.
“I’m super excited,” said junior outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke. “We love our fans, and we’ve always had a lot of support.”
Coyote fans will have an added treat this season, as USD hosts the Summit League post-season tournament Nov. 25-27. The host bid was due to USD winning the 2019 regular season, as the 2020 tournament was moved to Sioux Falls.
“I’m excited. I don’t know any other way to put it,” Williamson said of hosting the league tournament. “We’ve been talking about it since I was an assistant coach. It will be high-level volleyball and being at home will be beneficial.”
USD has an exhibition at Drake on Saturday, then heads to Colorado Aug. 27 for matches against Northwestern, Colorado State and Northern Colorado.
