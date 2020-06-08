DELL RAPIDS — Vermillion’s Adam Chandler placed ninth in the first flight of the South Dakota Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship, which concluded on Sunday in Dell Rapids.
Chandler posted a two-day score of 157.
Chris Long of Garretson won the top flight with a two-day score of 149.
