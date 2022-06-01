LINCOLN, Neb. — Crofton, Hartington-Newcastle, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wausa each earned top-10 finishes in overall or single-gender standings as the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announced its 2021-22 NSAA Cup standings.
Points are awarded for statewide finishes in athletic and fine arts activities.
In Class C, Crofton ranked seventh in the all-school (282.5) rankings and fifth in the girls’ rankings (217.5). Hartington-Newcastle tied for ninth in the boys’ rankings with 160 points.
Grand Island Central Catholic ran away with the Class C overall (475) and boys’ (282.5) rankings. Columbus Scotus (262.5) took top honors on the girls’ side.
In Class D, Hartington Cedar Catholic ranked eighth overall with 237.5 points. Wausa tied for eighth (150) on the boys’ side and ninth on the girls’ side with 145 points.
North Platte St. Patrick’s earned the overall Class D title (345) and boys’ honors (240). Archbishop Bergan claimed the girls’ honors (212.5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.