SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff scored a goal in each half to claim a 2-0 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Saturday.
For BCU (4-0), Marcus Horwood and Danny Baca scored, with Rodrigo Oliveira assisting on the Baca goal. Coy Leytham stopped all four shots he faced for Briar Cliff.
Sotirios Gkosdis had six saves in goal for MMU, with Sebastian Aguero recording one. Joel Hofstetter had a team-best two shots.
MMU, 0-2, travels to Northwestern on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.