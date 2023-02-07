NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s track and field is ranked No. 25 in the nation this week in by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association. The Coyotes are coming off a strong performance at its home meet, the Alumni Meet, where they set four school records, one DakotaDome facility record and two state of South Dakota collegiate marks.
South Dakota, ranked ninth in the Midwest region rankings has four event groups ranked in the top 10 nationally, women’s pole vault at No. 5, men’s pole vault at No. 6 followed by women’s weight throw at No. 7 and men’s high jump at No. 8.
There are currently seven South Dakota women ranked in the top 50 nationally in their respective events, including two in the top 10. In the Midwest region, the Coyotes have 12 individuals covering seven events ranked in the top 10 along with the 4x400 relay.
The women’s pole vault boasts eight jumpers in the top 10 of the Summit League rankings, four in the top 10 of the Midwest region and three in the top 50 nationally including one in the top 10, sophomore Marleen Mulla.
Mulla, who ranks second nationally, tops the Midwest region and Summit League rankings with a clearance of 14-10 (4.52m) from Saturday’s Alumni Meet where she set the school record and state of South Dakota collegiate mark.
Cassidy Mooneyhan, a sophomore, and Gen Hirata, a junior, are tied for seventh in the Midwest region and second in the Summit League with a best of 13-5.25, both clearing that height at the South Dakota kickoff meet in the DakotaDome. Mooneyhan and Hirata are ranked 44nd nationally.
Jaidyn Garrett cleared a season best 13-4.25 (4.07m) at the Alumni Meet to move into 10th in the Midwest region.
South Dakota’s women’s weight throw shows six competitors ranked in the top 16 of the Summit League, two in the top 10 of the Midwest region and two in the top 31 nationally.
Lydia Knapp, a junior, re-took the Summit League lead from her teammate Delaney Smith with a throw of 67-8.75 (20.64m) on Saturday. Knapp ranks sixth in the Midwest and 24th nationally.
Smith, meanwhile, ranks ninth in the Midwest and 31st nationally with her season best of 66-4.5 (20.23m).
Additionally, Kenzie Campbell and Meredith Clark, rank fifth and seventh, respectively in the Summit League, which best of 60-1.75 (18.33m) for Campbell and 59-6.75 (18.15m) for Clark.
Coyote high jumper Danii Anglin sits sixth nationally with her school record height of 6-1.25 while sprinter Erin Kinney moved up to 17th nationally after setting the school record, DakotaDome facility record and the state of South Dakota collegiate mark with her blazing 7.27 clocking in the 60 meter dash on Saturday.
The men’s high jump group currently shows seven athletes in the top 18 of the Summit League while freshman Landon Olson, ranked second in the Summit League, is ranked 45th nationally with his season best of 6-10.75.
Joe Lynch, a sophomore, sits third in the Summit League with a best of 6-10.25 from the Alumni Meet on Saturday while senior Jack Durst and sophomore Ethan Heitman are tied for fifth in the Summit, both with 6-8.75 efforts.
The men’s pole vault group boasts the top four jumpers in the Summit League, paced by Marshall Faurot, the junior, who has a clearance of 17-2.75 to rank fourth in the Midwest region and 38th nationally.
Tre Young, Eerik Haamer and Spencer Buley all cleared a season best of 16-9.25 on Saturday to rank in a tie for second in the Summit League and ninth in the Midwest region.
The Coyotes depart for three different meets this weekend, participating in the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington, the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the SDSU Indoor Classic in Brookings, South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.