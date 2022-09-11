SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles earned a pair of 9-0 sweeps in a girls’ tennis triangular on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Against Roncalli, Yankton gave up just two total games in a sweep of doubles. Frannie Kouri, who teamed with Paige Mitzel for a 10-0 win in singles, also earned a 10-0 victory in doubles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.