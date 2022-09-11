SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles earned a pair of 9-0 sweeps in a girls’ tennis triangular on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Against Roncalli, Yankton gave up just two total games in a sweep of doubles. Frannie Kouri, who teamed with Paige Mitzel for a 10-0 win in singles, also earned a 10-0 victory in doubles.
Yankton gave up just three total games in sweeping doubles against host Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Nora Krajewski earned a 10-0 victory for Yankton, then teamed with Sabrina Krajewski for a 10-0 singles win.
Yankton, 12-5, plays Sioux Falls Lincoln and Mitchell in a triangular on Tuesday in Mitchell.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Katherine Kretchman 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. River Haskell 10-7; Paige Mitzel Y def. Raley Haskell 10-3; Frannie Kouri Y def. Anna Mitzel 10-0; Addison Gordon Y def. Keira Rivett 10-2; Meagan Scott Y def. Josie Mitzel 10-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Kretchman-Ri. Haskell 10-1; P. Mitzel-Kouri Y def. Ra. Haskell-A. Mitzel 10-0; Gordon-Kara Koerner Y def. Rivett-J. Mitzel 10-1
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Allie Weber 10-0; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Ella Cornett 10-2; Paige Mitzel Y def. Elaina Fortney 10-3; Frannie Kouri Y def. Marissa Schuldt 10-1; Addison Gordon Y def. Emma Engel 10-2; Meagan Scott Y def. Abigail Paulsen 10-6
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Weber-Schuldt 10-0; Mitzel-Kouri Y def. Fortney-Cornett 10-1; Gordon-Kara Koerner Y def. Engel-Paulsen 10-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.