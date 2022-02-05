VERMILLION — The South Dakota offense found something it had been looking for all season Saturday. The Coyote defense, in their own words, did not.
South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson and Luke Appel combined for 38 points on 16-of-23 shooting in an 89-79 victory over USD in the Summit League men’s basketball rivalry matchup at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“We didn’t play well enough to win,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “Wilson was too much for us tonight. Appel was too much for us tonight.”
The victory gave SDSU (21-4) the regular season sweep of the Coyotes. The Jackrabbits remained undefeated in league play, moving to 12-0.
USD fell to 13-9, 6-5 in the Summit.
Wilson scored a game-high 25 points, and Baylor Scheierman had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for SDSU. Appel scored 13 points off the bench. Alex Arians added 11 points in the victory.
USD put six players in double figures, led by 15 points and five assists from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. Mason Archambault scored 14 points. Hunter Goodrick had 13 points and eight rebounds. Xavier Fuller scored 12 points in his first game in six weeks. Tasos Kamateros scored 11 points and Boogie Anderson added 10 points for the Coyotes.
“Our offense did a good job,” Perrott-Hunt said after the game. “But we had to lock up on defense, and tonight we didn’t.”
South Dakota State attacked the basket with its post game, with Wilson, Arians and Appel each scoring in the paint. An 8-0 Jackrabbit run gave SDSU its largest first-half lead, 22-13.
“It was what we normally do,” Wilson said after the game. “We play inside out. They were face-guarding Baylor trying to take away the three.”
The teams traded runs throughout the rest of the first half, with USD getting no closer than three points, 28-25. A Perrott-Hunt floater with five seconds left in the half left SDSU ahead 40-35 going into the break.
“In the first half we missed a lot of open threes (USD was 3-of-12 from outside) and we missed some layups,” Lee said. “Against them we have to find those.
“Coming into have down five, I felt like we should be winning the game.”
The SDSU three-point game — which entered the game at first in NCAA Division I (44.5%) — showed itself to start the second half. After missing all three first-half attempts, the Jackrabbits came out of the break with two three-pointers by Charlie Easley and another by Arians.
The Jackrabbits would attempt just nine three-pointers in the contest, but made four to stay near their season shooting percentage.
“Our was really proud of our guys. I thought we were stubborn,” said SDSU head coach Eric Henderson. “We’re the best three-point shooting team in the country, only take nine threes. Our stubbornness, our willingness to take what South Dakota gave us, that’s probably what I was most proud of.”
SDSU put the game out of reach with a 16-5 surge midway through the second half, extending the margin to 76-57 with 8:13 to play. The Coyotes cut the margin to nine with under a minute to play, but would get no closer.
“An enjoyable college basketball game. Good environment. Any time you get a rivalry game like that, the energy’s in the gym, it’s fun to play in these games,” Henderson said. “Fun game, but on to the next.”
For SDSU, that next comes on Feb. 10 when the Jackrabbits travel to Denver to end a three-game road swing. For the Coyotes the space between games is shorter, as they travel to North Dakota State on Monday for a make-up game with the Bison.
NDSU beat the Coyotes 74-62 in overtime on Jan. 27, the first game of the three-game homestand that ended Saturday.
“We definitely have to reset,” Perrott-Hunt said. “Look at their film, the way they play. They’ve got two very good guys, (Sam) Griesel and (Rocky) Kreuser.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
S. DAKOTA ST. 89, SOUTH DAKOTA 79
S. DAKOTA ST. (21-4)
Wilson 10-15 5-5 25, Arians 4-6 2-2 11, Easley 3-4 1-2 9, Mayo 0-3 8-8 8, Scheierman 4-8 7-9 15, Appel 6-8 1-2 13, Mims 2-3 1-2 6, Dentlinger 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-50 25-30 89.
SOUTH DAKOTA (13-9)
Goodrick 6-8 1-1 13, Kamateros 3-6 3-4 11, Anderson 5-12 0-0 10, Archambault 5-9 2-2 14, Perrott-Hunt 6-16 1-2 15, Fuller 4-8 2-2 12, Oliver 1-3 0-0 2, Hayes 0-1 2-2 2, Zizic 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 11-13 79.
Halftime—S. Dakota St. 40-35. 3-Point Goals—S. Dakota St. 4-9 (Easley 2-2, Mims 1-1, Arians 1-2, Appel 0-1, Scheierman 0-3), South Dakota 8-19 (Fuller 2-2, Archambault 2-4, Kamateros 2-4, Perrott-Hunt 2-9). Fouled Out—Fuller. Rebounds—S. Dakota St. 28 (Scheierman 10), South Dakota 22 (Goodrick 8). Assists—S. Dakota St. 9 (Scheierman 4), South Dakota 12 (Perrott-Hunt 5). Total Fouls—S. Dakota St. 18, South Dakota 27. A—4,224 (6,000).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.