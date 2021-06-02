The Yankton Lakers bounced back from an opening game loss to beat Harrisburg Maroon 2-1, earning a split in a youth baseball doubleheader on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Matthew Sheldon and Cohen Zahrbock each had two hits for Yankton. Evan Serck added a hit.
Zahrbock allowed one unearned run over four innings, striking out five, for the win. Kael Garry pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Nolan Krull took the loss, striking out 10.
In the opener, Harrisburg built an early lead and held on for an 8-5 victory.
Rylan Boe had two hits, and Ty Raymond had a hit, three runs scored and three RBI for Harrisburg.
Zahrbock had a double to lead Yankton. Easton Nelson added a hit.
Kaden Hughes took the loss.
The Lakers, 3-3, play in the Mitchell Tournament, beginning on Friday.
Yankton Black Sox 14-2, S.F. West 8-14
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox and Sioux Falls West slugged their way to a doubleheader split in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Yankton had 19 hits on the way to a 14-8 victory.
Austin Gobel, Hunter Teichroew and Tucker Gilmore each had three hits for Yankton, with Teichroew driving in three runs and Gilmore scoring three times. Payton Peterson, Landon Potts, Carson Conway and Keenan Wagner each had two hits, with Conway driving in three runs. Frankie In’t Veld and Sean Turner each had a hit in the victory.
Kobe Swier went 4-for-4 for West. Ethan Marshall had three hits, including a double.
Tyson Prouty picked up the win, striking out three in his four innings of work. Luke Nelson took the loss.
West pounced to an 11-0 lead on the way to a 14-2 victory in the nightcap.
Landon Weis went 3-for-4 with a double, and Nelson went 3-for-3 for West. Swier doubled and singled, driving in four. Tyler Duin and Kaleb Schroeder each had two hits. Brody Bohnet had a triple and three RBI in the win.
Teichroew tripled for the lone Yankton hit.
Camden Hvam struck out five in the four-inning contest for the win. Tucker Gilmore took the loss.
The Black Sox host Brookings today (Thursday).
West Navy 12-12, Yankton Reds 3-11
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls West Navy squad earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Reds in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Beckett Whitlock and Truman Olson each had two hits as West topped Yankton 12-3.
Easton Feser went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Abe O’Brien went 2-for-3 with a double. Tate Beste and Sam Gokie each added a hit.
Noah MacFarlane picked up the win, striking out seven in four innings of work. Kaden Hunhoff took the loss in relief.
In the nightcap, West held of Yankton 12-11.
Jace Sedlacek went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored for Yankton. O’Brien doubled and singled, driving in four. Beck Ryken also had two hits. Gavin Johnson had a hit and two RBI. Beste and Hunhoff each had a hit. Owen Eidsness drove in two in the effort.
Feser took the loss.
The Reds, 3-3, play in the Mitchell Tournament, beginning on Friday.
