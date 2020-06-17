SCOTLAND — Parkston swept Scotland in 18-under girls’ softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Parkston scored four runs in the first on the way to a 9-7 victory.
Emma Yost doubled and singled, driving in two, for Parkston. Emma Poore had a double and two RBI. Emilea Cimpl had a hit and two RBI. Lindsey Roth, C.C. Neugebauer and Kiauna Hargens each had a hit in the victory.
Hargens pitched four innings, striking out five, for the win.
In the nightcap, Parkston (3-0) used an eight-run second inning to take control for a 14-1 victory.
Poore had two hits and three RBI, and Cimpl had two hits and two RBI for Parkston. Allison Ziebart tripled. Maci DeGeest had a hit and two RBI. Roth added a hit.
DeGeest went the distance, striking out six in the four-inning contest.
Twisters 15-10, Gazelles 0-7
The 12-under Fury Twisters swept the 10-under Fury Gazelles in an all-Yankton girls’ softball doubleheader on Tuesday at the Summit softball fields.
The Twisters took the opener 15-0, holding the Gazelles without a hit.
Hannah Crisman, Reese Garry, Olivia Puck and Emma Gobel each drew a walk for the Gazelles.
The Twisters completed the sweep with a 10-7 victory in the nightcap.
Kalli Koletzky walked twice and scored a run for the Gazelles. Elyse Larson, Garry and Puck each had a walk and a run scored. Daylee Hughes and Kennedy Gednalske each drew a walk. Isabelle Sheldon scored twice, and Crisman and Larson each scored for the Gazelles.
No statistics were reported for the Twisters.
Both teams will take part in the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association Invitational, which begins on Friday.
