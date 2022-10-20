Trying To Escape
Freeman quarterback Carter Ruse (18) tries to escape the grasp of Crofton's Robbie Fisher (5) in nebraska football playoff action Thursday night in Crofton.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors overcame some second half miscues to post a 40-27 victory over Freeman in the first round of the Nebraska D1 eight man football playoffs Thursday night.

The Warriors, 6-3, will play at Clarkson-Leigh in the second round on Oct. 28. Freeman ended its season at 5-4.

