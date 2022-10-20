CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors overcame some second half miscues to post a 40-27 victory over Freeman in the first round of the Nebraska D1 eight man football playoffs Thursday night.
The Warriors, 6-3, will play at Clarkson-Leigh in the second round on Oct. 28. Freeman ended its season at 5-4.
Crofton looked unbeatable in the first half of play. They got the ball first, and used just three plays to dash 61 yards to paydirt before the clock had even ticked off two minutes. The drive was capped by Wesley Lucht’s 30 yard run to the end zone for a 6-0 lead.
Freeman got the ball and looked equally as potent as Crofton, but the Warriors defense, which let them create an eight-play drive, rose up and forced the Falcons to turn the ball over on downs at the CHS on their 37.
Once more, the Warriors’ offense rolled. After Lucht and quarterback Simon McFarland each had runs over 20 yards, McFarland bolted through the middle of the line and went 38 yards for a score. McFarland ran in the two-point try and CHS led 14-0 at the 6:50 mark of the first quarter.
After forcing Freeman to punt, the Warriors needed just two plays to roll from the Falcons 35 yard line to the end zone. Lucht took the honors with a five-yard dash. McFarland ran in the two-pointer and the Warriors were in front 22-0 with 5:04 still to play in the first frame.
The Falcons’ offense got some footing, and on their next possession, used four plays to race to the CHS five-yard line. But on the fifth play, Carter Ruse fumbled and Will Steffen fell on the ball for Crofton. The Warriors went from their seven yard line to the Falcons end zone with punishing 10-play drive. McFarland scored the TD at the 9:53 mark of the second frame, giving Crofton a 28-0 margin.
Freeman finally got their offense moving, and the Falcons scored on their next possession. Ruse hit Brandon Jurgens on a 38-yard scoring pass at 8:42 in the half.
Freeman tried an onside kick, but Steffen fell on the ball at the Falcons’ 39. With McFarland carrying the ball on four of five plays, the Warriors rolled to the end zone once more. McFarland capped the drive with a two-yard run. With 6:48 in the half, Crofton led 34-6.
Freeman, on the next possession, went to air and found success. Ruse connected on three of six passes to guide his squad to another touchdown. His seven-yard pass to Carter Niles gave the Falcons another TD. The PAT kick narrowed the count to 34-13 as the teams went to the halftime break.
The second half was all about each team’s adjustments, primarily on defense. Freeman, having found success with the passing game, kept at it through the third period. As those passes went flying, the Warriors got stingier with their pass defense. The result was a scoreless third period.
After Crofton went three-and-out to start the fourth quarter, Freeman got the ball on their own 15. Ruse suddenly went on the run and used his legs to move the Falcons to the Crofton 28. His first pass of the drive went 27 yards and connected with Brandon Jurgens to put mthe ball on the one. Ruse bulled his way in for the score, and with 9:59 left in the game, Freeman had trimmed the margin to 34-20.
Anticipating another onside kick, Crofton stacked most of their kick receive team on the 40. And it paid off as they fell on the ball on their own 39 yard line.
The Warriors put together a clock-killing drive to ice the game. With McFarland and Lucht taking turns toting the ball, Crofton slowly marched to the Freeman end zone. McFarland hit paydirt from a yard out. The 11-play drive trimmed the clock from 9:59 to 4:00 and padded the Crofton lead to 40-20.
Freeman managed to find the end zone once more, to cut the margin to 40-27, but with 2:30 to play, Crofton’s win was pretty much assured. When Jace Panning covered another onside kick, the Warriors ran the clock out to secure the win.
“The adjustments and changes, especially on defense, is extremely difficult in eight-man football,” noted CHS head coach Tom Allen, who after 30 years of coaching the 11-man game is in his first year of eight-man. “There’s just never enough guys on the field it seems like, and it’s been that way all season. It’s a challenge.”
“But hats off to our coaches for doing the best job they can in making those adjustments on the fly,” Allen added.
Crofton saw two scoring plays called back because of holding penalties in the second half. The Warriors were penalized 11 times for 90 yards, but eight of those flags fell in the second half. “We’ve got to fix that,” Allen sighed. “If we could have made any of those big plays that got called back, the game’s over.”
Allen was pleased with the way several young players handled their first playoff experience. “We needed those kids to step up, especially early in the season. Those kids don’t step up, we don’t win the ballgame.”
“We’ve come a long way,” Allen said. “Sometimes our offense isn’t very pretty, but we won this ballgame and get to play again next week.”
The stats showed just how evenly-matched the squads were. Freeman had 386 total yards while Crofton had 351. The difference in styles showed when those yards are parsed out. Crofton had 327 yards rushing while Freeman had 115. The Falcons, however, rolled up 271 yards passing and Crofton had just 24.
McFarland rushed for 156 yards and Lucht had 147 to pace CHS. On defense, McFarland had 8 solo tackles and 4 assists. Steffen had 9.5/8, Braxton Foxhoven 8.5/8, Jace Foxhoven 6.5/6 and Robbie Fisher 5/4.
