SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior defender Taylor Ravelo received Summit League honorable mention as announced by the league on Thursday. This is the third season Ravelo appears on the Summit League’s list after earning second-team honors in the previous two seasons.
Ravelo started all 18 games for the Coyotes on the backline. She logged over 1,500 minutes on the field and was a part of three shutouts on the season. The Lakewood, California, native contributed on the offensive end as well. She was tied for fourth on the team with three goals on nine shots. She contributed one game-winning goal this year after opening the scoring in an 8-0 rout of Dordt.
