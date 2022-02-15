PLATTE —A double-double for Blake Volmer led Winner to a 54-50 overtime win over Platte-Geddes Tuesday night in Platte.
Volmer tallied 16 points and 13 rebounds for Winner (17-1). Slade Cournoyer added 14 points and Ethan Bartels 13.
Caden Foxley tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds for Platte-Geddes (14-5). Jackson Olson added 11 points.
Platte-Geddes is at Wagner Friday. Winner is at Mobridge Friday.
WINNER (17-1) 10 11 12 13 8 —54
PLATTE-GEDDES (14-5) 6 14 15 9 4 —50
Irene-Wakonda 57, Bridgewater-Emery 43
IRENE — Miles Pollman and Dashel Spurrell led Irene-Wakonda to a 57-43 win over Bridgewater-Emery Tuesday night in Irene.
Pollman tallied 28 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles (7-11). Spurrell added 11 points and five assists in the win.
Sutton Arend tallied 29 points for Bridgewater-Emery (8-11).
Irene-Wakonda is at Canistota Thursday. Bridgewater-Emery is at Dell Rapids St. Mary.
B-E (8-11) 10 8 3 22 —43
I-W (7-11) 8 13 16 20 —57
Viborg-Hurley 59, Menno 27
MENNO — Three players score in double figures to lead Viborg-Hurley to a 59-27 win over Menno Tuesday night in Menno.
Blake Schroedermeier led all scorers with 13 points for Viborg-Hurley (12-6). Hayden Gilbert added 12 points and Bryon Osterloo 11.
Blake Rames led Menno (6-12) with six points. Kadeyn Ulmer added five points and five reboudns.
Viborg-Hurley is at Howard Thursday. Menno hosts Freeman Academy-Marion Thursday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (12-6) 16 14 16 13 —59
MENNO (6-12) 7 8 8 4 —27
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 62, Bon Homme 40
TYNDALL — Jordan Stolts’ big night led Mount Vernon-Plankinton to a 62-40 win over Bon Homme in Tyndall Tuesday night.
Stolts tallied 22 points and eight rebounds for Mount Vernon-Plankinton (13-5). Reed Rus added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Nate Hall led Bon Homme (6-12) with 10 points and six boards. Chapin Cooper added eight points and Karsten Kozak seven points and eight rebounds.
Bon Homme is at Gregory Friday. Mount Vernon-Plankinton hosts Parkston Thursday.
MVP (13-5) 14 14 20 14 —62
BH (6-12) 10 14 5 11 —40
Ethan 77, Freeman 42
FREEMAN — Riley Enders and Jay Storm led Ethan to a 77-42 win over Freeman Tuesday night in Freeman.
Enders tallied 21 points and Storm 20 for Ethan (12-6). Kaden Klumb added 11 points.
Bradyey Kaufman tallied 11 points for Freeman. Ethan Balvin added nine points.
Ethan faces Tripp-Delmont-Armour in the Corn Palace in Mitchell Thursday. Freeman is at Gayville-Volin Thursday.
ETHAN (12-6) 23 25 18 13 —77
FREEMAN (1-18) 16 5 12 9 —42
Vermillion 73, Wagner 31
WAGNER — Two Tanagers scored in double figures to lead Vermillion to a 73-31 win over Wagner Tuesday night in Wagner.
Charlie Ward tallied 21 points to pace Vermillion. Zoan Robinson added 10 points and Carter Hansen nine points.
Dustin Honomichl tallied 12 points and Chris Nelson nine for Wagner.
Vermillion is at home against Parker Friday. Wagner is at Burke Thursday.
VERMILLION (12-6) 15 20 22 16 —73
WAGNER (5-12) 4 19 5 3 —31
Dakota Valley 89, Sioux City West 41
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Four players scored in double figures and two of them recorded double-doubles for Dakota Valley in an 89-41 win over Sioux City West Tuesday night in North Sioux City.
Isaac Bruns led the way for Dakota Valley with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Randy Rosenquist added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Jaxson Wingert and Luke Norby contributed 12 points apiece in the win.
No stats were reported for Sioux City West.
Dakota Valley is back in action Friday at home against Madison.
SIOUX CITY WEST 13 10 6 12 —41
DAKOTA VALLEY (17-0) 32 25 13 19 —89
