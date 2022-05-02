MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks went 2-0 against Eastern South Dakota Conference opponents during a boys’ tennis quadrangular on Monday in Mitchell.
Yankton edged host Mitchell 5-4. For the Bucks, Gage Becker, Zac Briggs and Keaton List each won in singles play for the Bucks. Becker and Briggs, and List and Ryan Schulte earned doubles victories.
Yankton downed Pierre 7-2. Becker, Schulte, Briggs, List and Miles Krajewski each won in singles for Yankton. Becker and Briggs, and Harrison Krajewski and Dylan Ridgway won in doubles action.
Yankton, 18-1, finishes the home portion of its schedule today (Tuesday), hosting Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Christian. Start time for the triangular is 11 a.m.
YANKTON 5, MITCHELL 4
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Macon Larson 10-3; Tyler Loecker M def. Ryan Schulte 11-9 (8-6); Zac Briggs Y def. Aidan Patrick 10-3; Jack Vermeulen M def. Harrison Krajewski 10-7; Keaton List Y def. Josh Grosdidier 10-6; Luke Jerke M def. Miles Krajewski 10-8
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Larson-Loecker 10-6; Schulte-List Y def. Patrick-Drake Jerke 10-5; Vermeulen-Connor Thelen M def. H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway 10-5
JV: Mick Dailey M def. Corrigan Johnke 8-6; Grosdidier-L. Jerke M def. Johnke-M. Krajewski 8-5
YANKTON 7, PIERRE 2
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Matthew Hanson 10-3; Ryan Schulte Y def. Blake Judson 10-0; Zac Briggs Y def. Devon Dodson 10-4; Luke Leingang P def. Harrison Krajewski 10-6; Keaton List Y def. Spencer Kelly 10-8; Miles Krajewski Y def. Carter Schulz 10-4
DOUBLES: Briggs-Becker Y def. Hanosn-Judson 10-2; Leingang-Kelly P def. Schulte-List 10-7; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Crew Heier-Dodson 10-0
JV: Corrigan Johnke Y def. Josh Ryckman 8-6; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Jarron Beck 8-6; Johnke-M. Krajewski def. Jack Schwartz-Keller Herman 8-1
