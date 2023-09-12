HURON — The Yankton Bucks remained unbeaten against Eastern South Dakota Conference opponents with a 3-2 victory over Huron in boys’ soccer action on Tuesday.
Jack Pederson scored twice for Yankton. Tony Guitron also scored for the Bucks. Anthony Alfonso, Lance Dannenbring and Byron Jimenez each had an assist in the victory.
Defensively, Andrew Budig made five saves in goal for Yankton.
The Bucks, 6-2-1 overall and 4-0-1 in the ESD, host Mitchell on Thursday. Start time is set for 4 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Yankton also claimed a 3-2 victory in JV action.
Aiden Anderson had a goal and an assist for the Bucks. Zac Briggs and Alex Swihart each scored a goal. Amos Alonzo and Mitchell Zimmerman each had an assist.
Patrick Gurney stopped 13 shots in goal in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.