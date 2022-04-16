VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Tim Dixon tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out eight, as the Tanagers blanked Canton 13-0 in club high school baseball action on Saturday at Prentis Park.
Jack Kratz went 3-for-3 and T.J. Tracy had a double, a single and three RBI to lead Vermillion (4-0). Ben Burbach also had two hits and three RBI. Charlie Ward posted two hits and two RBI. Jake Jensen and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Richmond and Braxton Mulder each had a hit for Canton.
Mulder took the loss.
Vermillion hosts Baltic on April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.