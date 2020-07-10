EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ‘Welcome To The League’ series, which profiles young players across the South Central League and their adjustments to amateur baseball
Go ahead, test Landon Wieseler’s memory.
Specific plays? No, he doesn’t remember.
Specific games? Not likely.
So, what does the 19-year-old from Wynot, Nebraska, recall from his younger days hanging around amateur baseball fields where his father, Steve, once roamed for the hometown Expos?
“I don’t remember much about the games, but I remember being there,” joked Landon, a Wynot High School graduate.
Beyond that, here’s about the extent of what he remembers: He was once one of those youngsters chasing foul balls to redeem for money to buy a frozen treat.
As he got older and eventually began playing baseball himself, Wieseler understandably developed an interest in what was happening on the field.
“I figured once I get old enough, I’d like to play for them,” he said.
That’s precisely what happened.
Wieseler is now one of seven newcomers to the Wynot amateur team, along with Dain Whitmire, Nate Wieseler, Justin Lange, Turner Korth, Lucas Thingstad and Bradley Howe.
Many young players in towns across South Dakota and Nebraska that field an amateur baseball team have a similar story to Wieseler’s: They were once brought along to their father’s games and grew up around the sport.
Whitmire was once in that exact position, as well.
He was, like Wieseler, one of the many youngsters who would chase foul balls, and in time also developed an interest in playing on his father’s team — in Whitmire’s case, his father Don, was a long-time fixture with the Expos.
“My dream was to play with my dad, but he tore his ACL two years ago,” Whitmire said. “That was it for him.”
Years ago, it was Whitmire who would watch his father play, but now the roles are reversed: Father watches son — Don also coaches the legion team in Hartington, but still catches a Wynot game when he can.
“We swapped spots,” joked Dain, who will be a junior this fall at Mount Marty University in Yankton.
While the seven newcomers all previously played junior legion or legion baseball before this summer, the jump to the amateur level still came with certain adjustments.
“It’s definitely a different kind of baseball,” Whitmire said. “You have to use your head a lot more compared to legion.”
Newcomers have tended to point at pitching as one specific area where they’ve had to adjust throughout their rookie season.
“Everything about it is one step up,” Wieseler said. “Pitchers have more stuff; more options, and being at the plate, you have a lot more to think about.”
Wynot rallied to beat Lesterville 12-5 on Thursday and took a 7-8 record in the South Central League into Friday night’s home game against Crofton.
The Expos will be in Yankton on Sunday night to face the Yankton Tappers.
“Our record could definitely be better,” Whitmire said. “There have been some close games where we didn’t come out on top.
“But we’re looking pretty solid coming into the last month, and into districts.”
— — —
How do you get yourself in front of college coaches?
For Bradley Howe, he figured his best chance was to put himself in a situation where he’d have the best chance to garner some exposure.
The 18-year-old Yankton native played for Big Sky Baseball, a fall college exposure team out of Montana. That provided Howe with an opportunity to face high-level talent in places such as Utah and Arizona (including at the Arizona Senior Fall Classic).
“We would play against really good athletes and coaches would come watch us,” said Howe, a 2020 Yankton High School graduate.
In the end, that experience paid dividends.
“They were my way to get to college,” said Howe, who estimated he had 10-11 collegiate options before he chose Cornell College (Iowa).
When it came time to decide what to do this summer, Howe had help from his father: He got in contact with Lee Heimes, the player/manager for the amateur baseball team in Wynot, Nebraska.
Was there a chance Howe could suit up for the Expos?
“Lee was very welcoming,” Howe said. “When I got to meet the guys, they were all so friendly. The atmosphere is so neat.”
His time with Wynot this summer hasn’t come without adjustments, however. Not only is there the matter of playing against guys with significantly more experience, there’s the idea of suddenly playing games without handfuls of college coaches watching your every move.
“It’s more competitive, in a way, than legion ball because of all the fans there,” Howe said. “They really get into the games.
“I didn’t realize how much a town could root for a team.”
