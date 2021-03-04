SIOUX FALLS — Three South Dakota seniors received all-league recognition this week from the coaches, media and sports information directors who selected The Summit League women’s basketball awards announced Thursday.
Senior Hannah Sjerven repeated as the Summit’s Defensive Player of the Year and all-Summit first team. Senior Chloe Lamb joined her on the league’s first team and senior Liv Korngable was named to the all-Summit second team. Freshman Maddie Krull was named to the league’s all-newcomer team.
Sjerven hails from Rogers, Minnesota. She extends South Dakota’s streak to four years of earning the league’s Defensive Player of the Year nod and becomes the first Coyote to win it twice. She also repeats as an all-Summit first team honoree. Sjerven leads the league in field-goal percentage (.533), blocked shots (2.5), rebounds (10.0) and double-doubles (9). She ranks in the nation’s top-50 for every category. She’s second in the league for scoring and has reached double-figures in 20 of 21 games this year. Sjerven was the first player in the NCAA to record a 30-20 game this season with career highs of 31 points and 21 rebounds against Bradley back in December.
During league action, she averaged 16.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
Lamb is the pride of Onida, South Dakota. She moves up to the all-league first team after earning second-team honors as a junior. This marks the fourth-straight year the Coyotes have two first-team honorees. Lamb leads the league in 3-point percentage (.431) for the second-straight year and ranks 24th in the nation. She also moved to second in the Summit for steals per game (2.1) late in the season. Lamb posted career highs of 29 points and 11 boards in a road win at Wichita State in December.
In league play, she averaged 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals. She also shot at a 51 percent clip from the field and 47.9 percent behind the arc during the stretch.
Korngable hails from Rochester, Minnesota. She earns all-league recognition for the first time after piecing together an impressive senior campaign. Korngable is the Coyotes’ third-leading scorer and seventh in the Summit. She’s tied for the most assists (82) by a league player on the year and has the best assist-to-turnover ratio (2.05). She’s also fourth in the league for field-goal percentage (.485) as a shooting guard. Korngable dropped 11-straight field goals in a series at Kansas City, tying her career high of 24 points in game one.
She averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in conference action.
Krull is a native of Omaha, Nebraska. She joins an impressive list of Coyotes who were named to the Summit all-newcomer team after arriving in Vermillion – Nicole Seekamp, Raeshel Contreras, Caitlin and Ciara Duffy, Lamb and Sjerven. Krull came on strong at the end of the regular season with six-straight double-figure games, including a career high 20 points in the Coyotes’ win over North Dakota State.
In Summit play, she averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
South Dakota is the No. 2 seed in this week’s Summit League Tournament and opens play at 2:45 p.m. Saturday against seventh-seeded Oral Roberts.
