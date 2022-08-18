O’NEILL, Neb. — Valentine edged out host O’Neill for top honors in the O’Neill girls’ golf Invitational, Thursday in O’Neill, Nebraska.
Valentine finished at 406, one stroke ahead of O’Neill (407). Pierce (416), Boone Central (430) and Battle Creek (455) finished out the top five in the 10-team event.
Valentine’s Mekallyn Bancroft (89) and Kaetryn Bancroft (90) finished 1-2 individually. O’Neill’s Kaylin Gaughenbaugh (94) was third.
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored a 478 as a team to finish seventh. Crofton was eighth at 526. Cedar Catholic’s Maci Schommer was the lone area golfer in the top 15, placing eighth with a 99.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Valentine 406; 2, O’Neill 407; 3, Pierce 416; 4, Boone Central 430; 5, Battle Creek 455; 6, West Holt 471; 7, Cedar Catholic 478; 8, Crofton 526; 9, Ainsworth 610; 10, Norfolk Catholic 612
TOP 15: 1, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine 89; 2, Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine 90; 3, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill 94; 4, Emmah Benson, Boone Central 96; 5, Taylor Beierman, Boone Central 97; 6, Cecelia Mlnarik, O’Neill 97; 7, Alena Peters, Pierce 98; 8, Maci Schommer, Cedar Catholic 99; 9, Claire Popkes, O’Neill 102; 10, Molly Heimes, Battle Creek 103; 11, Catarina Ketteler, West Holt 104; 12, Kaylee Krohn, Boone Central 105; 13, Rylee Altwine, Pierce 105; 14, Zaylah Pfansteil, Pierce 106; 15, Kaylee Hanson, Valentine 107
