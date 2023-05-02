Lancers Open GPAC Tourney Today
Buy Now

Mount Marty players crowd into the dugout to cheer on their teammates as the Lancers’ Bailey Kortan stands in the on-deck circle during a home game earlier this season. The Lancers travel to Orange City, Iowa, to begin the Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Tournament today (Wednesday).

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Mount Marty University softball team that qualified for the 2023 Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament bears little resemblance to the 2022 team that won that tournament. But head coach Kayla Bryant has enjoyed watching what this year’s version has accomplished.

“This year we only had three returning starters,” she said of the Lancers, who open the tournament today (Wednesday) at Northwestern. “We probably shouldn’t be in, but this team proved they deserve to be there.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.