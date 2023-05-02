The Mount Marty University softball team that qualified for the 2023 Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament bears little resemblance to the 2022 team that won that tournament. But head coach Kayla Bryant has enjoyed watching what this year’s version has accomplished.
“This year we only had three returning starters,” she said of the Lancers, who open the tournament today (Wednesday) at Northwestern. “We probably shouldn’t be in, but this team proved they deserve to be there.”
The Lancers finished 17-20 overall, needing a come-from-behind victory over Doane in the final game of the regular season to secure the final tournament berth with a 10-12 league record.
“Throughout the season they got in a groove, learned each other,” Bryant said. “It was hard in the beginning because of so many new faces, but we’re starting to see their potential really come to light.”
One of those players who thrived in a new role this season was shortstop Elisabeth McGill. Last season she went 4-for-21 in limited action, but she batted .398 with 21 RBI this season, ranking fourth in the GPAC in batting average.
“We knew she had a lot of talent,” Bryant said. “This year she accepted her role and has loved every minute of it.”
Sophomore Janeah Castro (.217, 1 HR, 12 RBI) also accepted a changed role, going from starting second baseman to starting catcher.
“We can play her anywhere,” Bryant said. “She has stepped up for us behind the plate.”
Sophomore Ella Ray, who batted .301 as a freshman, made the move to left-handed slap-hitter and improved both her batting average (.320) and stolen base total (12). Junior Sami Noble (.223, 13 RBI), who also went 4-of-21 last year, has also thrived in an expanded role.
Senior designated player Abigail Page (.321, 1 HR, 13 RBI) and third baseman Bailey Kortan (.275, 3 HR, 6 RBI) have followed up second-team all-GPAC seasons with solid campaigns. Sophomore Raegan Harper (.178, 6 RBI, 6 SB) has contributed in several roles for a second straight season.
Freshman Kayleen Jacinto (.306, 10 RBI) and sophomore transfer Lilinoe Nihi (.265, 11 RBI) have made solid impacts in their first season with the Lancers.
The Lancers will be without the services of Autumn Porter (.305, 8 HR, 25 RBI), who was injured last week, and Olivia Valdez (.302, 7 RBI), who has not played since April 4.
Junior McKenzie Gray, whose sophomore season was cut short due to injury, will get the opportunity for post-season play this season. She has team-bests of 17 starts and five complete games, going 7-9 with a 4.26 earned run average and 62 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.
Freshman Makayla Graunke has also pitched well for the Lancers, going 7-10 with a 3.40 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
“This time last year McKenzie was out with injury. She’s stepped up for us this year,” Bryant said. “Makayla has fought through the challenges of being a freshman pitcher.”
The Lancers play 12th-ranked and top-seeded Northwestern (43-6, 18-4 GPAC) to open tournament play, today at noon. Dordt (35-11, 16-6 GPAC), which is also receiving votes in the NAIA poll, and Briar Cliff (32-14, 14-8 GPAC) round out the four-team double-elimination bracket.
The Lancers were swept by the other three teams competing in Orange City, Iowa, but Bryant feels the team will do well if they “don’t let the moment get too huge.
“They need to realize all that they have accomplished this year,” she said. “They need to enjoy it, go out and have fun.”
In Sioux City, Iowa, second-seeded Morningside (31-12, 16-6) will face Hastings (17-23, 11-11) at 10 a.m., followed by third-seeded Midland (31-12, 16-6) against Jamestown (24-20, 11-11).
The opening round brackets, both at Northwestern and second-seeded Morningside, run through Thursday. The two bracket winners will meet at the higher seed on Saturday in a best-of-three championship series. The winner of the championship series will join Northwestern as an automatic qualifier for the NAIA Opening Round.
