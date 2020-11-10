Due to poor weather conditions, the Midland at Mount Marty volleyball match, scheduled for Tuesday, will be held today (Wednesday).
The JV match is set for 6 p.m., with the varsity match at 7:30 p.m.
Also due to Tuesday’s snow, the College of Saint Mary-Mount Marty women’s soccer match, scheduled for today in Yankton, was moved to Omaha today. The match will still be a 2 p.m. start.
Also announced on Tuesday, the men’s basketball game featuring Mount Marty at Doane, scheduled for today, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues regarding the Doane men’s team. The game will be made up at a date to be announced.
The women’s basketball game between Doane and Mount Marty will go on today as scheduled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
