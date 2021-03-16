BASKETBALL
ALL-SESD GIRLS
FIRST TEAM: Bella Swedlund, Winner; Kalla Bertram, Winner; Emilee Fox, Mount Vernon-Plankinton; Emma Yost, Parkston; Jessy Jo Vanderwerf, Gregory
SECOND TEAM: Allison Ziebart, Parkston; Abby Brunsing, Wagner; Maria Baker, Mount Vernon-Plankinton; Macy Koupal, Wagner; Mya Knippling, Chamberlain
THIRD TEAM: Cadence Van Zee, Platte-Geddes; Maggie Lacompte, Winner; Emma Powers, Chamberlain; Shalayne Nagel, Wagner; Karly VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes
ALL-LMVC GIRLS
FIRST TEAM: Grace Fryda, Scotland; Emma Yost, Parkston; Mackenzie Muckey, Andes Central-Dakota Christian; Macy Koupal, Wagner
SECOND TEAM: Allison Muckey, Andes Central-Dakota Christian; Megan Reiner, Tripp-Delmont-Armour; Tiffany Pelton, Avon; Shalayne Nagel, Wagner; Alexa Sees, Avon
THIRD TEAM: Courtney Sees, Avon; Kenzie Carson, Bon Homme; Ashlee Gerber, Tripp-Delmont-Armour; Makayla Frederich, Scotland; Faith Oakley, Parkston
