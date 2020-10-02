Even with a late addition to its group, the Yankton boys’ golf team has high hopes for the state tournament.
The Bucks will aim for an improvement on last year’s fifth place finish at the South Dakota Class AA State Tournament, which will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
“We’ve been playing pretty well, that’s for sure,” Yankton head coach Brett Sime.
To that exact point, on Sept. 26 the Bucks captured their third straight Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) championship and three days later recorded their best score (302) of the season in a dual against Harrisburg.
“I hope they’re feeling confident going in to state,” Sime said.
Yankton didn’t lose anyone from last year’s state tournament group, but its depth was on display late in the season and then into the ESD tournament.
Freshman Henry Homstad captured the ESD individual title, and was followed by senior Landon Moe (tie-second), senior Austin Frick (tie-sixth), senior Jimmie Cunningham (tie-ninth), junior Gavin Haselhorst (tie-ninth) and sophomore Dawson Vellek (tie-25th).
Vellek is unable to compete at the state tournament, so the Bucks moved junior Jace Tramp into the group that will compete in Sioux Falls.
Homstad, in particular, has really emerged of late for the Bucks, according to his coach.
“He’s only a freshman, but he’s not one that’s come out of nowhere for us,” Sime said. “He played really well in his middle school years and last year he just missed out on competing for us at state.”
In the case of Tramp, he has improved throughout the season, according to Sime.
“When we’ve got that kind of competition, sometimes it’s hard because you might have a friend beating out another friend or someone who’s been with you for a while might not have a chance to compete,” Sime said.
What the depth does do, though, is push everyone on the roster, he added.
Sime said four teams (Watertown, Harrisburg, O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Lincoln) have beaten Yankton on a handful of occasions this season. The Bucks did, though, beat Harrisburg at the ESD title and has also beaten Lincoln one time this season.
“If we can compete at a high level, I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t finish at least fifth or even better,” Sime said.
Class A
The Parkston Trojans and Vermillion Tanagers will look to make a repeat run to the top-five in Class A State Boys Golf Tournament, which will be held Monday and Tuesday at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
Sioux Falls Christian is the defending Class A state champion, while Parkston was fourth and Vermillion finished fifth.
Parkston will be represented this year by Quinn Bormann (tied for 10th last year), Jon Akre, Matt Ehler, Payton Koehn and Jaxson Scheetz. Vermillion returns Willis Robertson (seventh last year), and also qualified Trey Hansen, Hunter Lavin and Carter Mart.
Dakota Valley also qualified four golfers, including the brother tandem of Paul Bruns and Isaac Bruns, who both tied for 10th place at state last year. The Panthers also have Logan Collette and Tyler Cornelsen.
Elk Point-Jefferson will also be represented by four golfers: Carter Lange, Cade Fennel, Nathan Buenger and Landon Geary. Beresford qualified Derek Maas.
