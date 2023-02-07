NORTH SIOUX CITY — Elk Point-Jefferson rolled past Dakota Valley in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
Owen Rigg (113), Ben Swatek (160), Gavin Jacobs (182), Noah McDermott (195) and Noah Thooft (220) won by pin for EPJ, with Hayes Johnson (138) and Mason Marx (170) winning by major decision.
Braedy Sievers (106) scored a 3-2 decision for the Panthers’ lone earned victory.
VIBORG — Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda went 0-2 in a home wrestling triangular on Tuesday.
Hanson topped VHIW 36-30. Brock Tuttle (220) and Stetson Riggs (182) both had pins for Hanson in the only two matches wrestled.
Luverne, Minnesota, beat VH-IW 51-6. For the Cardinals, Rayden Boyenga (126), Cameron McCrary (145), Sam Rock (170) and Masyn Akkerman (285) won by pin. Maxx Holm (152) scored a pin for VH-IW.
Luverne toped Hanson 48-15 in the other match.
WAGNER — Canton earned victories over both Parkston and Wagner in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Wagner.
Canton topped Parkston 53-29. For Canton, John Halverson (160), Josh Merkle (182), Traun Cook (285), Zach Bartels (113) and Teague Granum (126) won by pin, with Ayson Rice (145) winning by technical fall. Kolter Kramer (170), Wyatt Anderson (132), Carter Sommer (138) and Gage Jodozi (152) won by pin for Parkston, with Riley Neugebauer (120) winning by technical fall.
The C-Hawks topped Wagner 66-15, with Aidan Kranz (152), Cook (285), Bartels (106), Cole Sehr (126), Granum (132) and Rice (145) winning by pin. Gannon Knebel (170) won by pin for Wagner.
Parkston beat Wagner 42-33 in the other match. For the Trojans, Quayden Culbert (126), Anderson (132) and Jodozi (152) won by pin. Johnny RedLightning (285), Karstyn Lhotak (120) and Knebel (160) won by pin for Wagner.
