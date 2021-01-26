Pairings for the Big East Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament, scheduled for Jan. 28-30, have been announced.
In Thursday’s opening round, Chester will travel to top-seeded McCook Central-Montrose, Baltic will travel to fourth-seeded Sioux Valley, Beresford will travel to third-seeded Flandreau and Parker will travel to second-seeded Garretson.
Second round matchups will be played on Jan. 29, with final round games set for Jan. 30. Each contest will be hosted by the higher seed.
