MENNO — Lesterville scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings to seize a 19-8 victory against the Menno Mad Frogs Thursday.
Down 8-5, Lesterville scored three runs to tie the game 8-8 before Tyler Edler’s three-run home run gave Lesterville the 11-8 lead. Edler hit another three-run home run in the seventh to cap the six-run inning and give Lesterville a 17-8 lead.
Ethan Wishon had an excellent game, registering seven RBIs on four hits in the contest. He hit a two-RBI single to give the Broncs a 19-8 lead in the eighth. Edler added seven RBIs. Tanner VanDriel added three RBIs. Brandon Nickolite registered six strikeouts.
For Menno, Dylan Lehr and Spencer Schultz registered three hits apiece. Tyler Miller drove in two batters.
TABOR — The Tabor Bluebirds pulled away late against the Wynot Expos with six runs in the eighth inning of an 11-4 victory.
Nolan Carda went 5-for-5 with three RBIs in the contest. Chase Kortan was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Riley Rothschadl and Hunter Hallock added two hits apiece.
Kortan recorded seven strikeouts in six innings pitched.
For Wynot, Jalen Wieseler, Peyton Wieseler and David Schenk recorded RBIs. Jackson Sudbeck struck out six batters in seven innings pitched.
CROFTON, Neb. — Freeman registered 10 runs on eight hits in a 10-4 victory over Crofton in South Central League baseball action Thursday.
For Crofton, Ben Hegge and James Kaiser registered four strikeouts apiece. Lathan Maibaum and Austin Tramp registered two singles, with Seth Wiebelhaus, Kaiser and Hegge adding a single apiece.
