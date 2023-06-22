MENNO — Lesterville scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings to seize a 19-8 victory against the Menno Mad Frogs Thursday.

Down 8-5, Lesterville scored three runs to tie the game 8-8 before Tyler Edler’s three-run home run gave Lesterville the 11-8 lead. Edler hit another three-run home run in the seventh to cap the six-run inning and give Lesterville a 17-8 lead.

