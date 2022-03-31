VERMILLION – The University of South Dakota’s head women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has been hired as the next head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Plitzuweit, fresh off coaching the Coyotes to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, will be the sixth head coach in WVU program history.
Plitzuweit was hired as the 10th women’s basketball coach at USD following the 2015-16 season. Plitzuweit won three straight Summit League Tournament Championships from 2020-22, and led USD to four straight NCAA Tournament bids.
Plitzuweit won three Summit League Coach of the Year awards and compiled a 158-36 recording her six seasons at USD. Plitzuweit also was a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year in 2020 and coached USD into the AP and USA Today/Coaches Poll Top 25 in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
She holds the record for overall winning percentage (.814) and conference percentage (.892) in Summit League history. Plitzuweit’s career record is 346-129.
“I would also be remiss if I didn’t thank our players, administration and all of Coyote Nation at the University of South Dakota for everything they have done for me, my family and for our program,” Plitzuweit said in a press release by West Virginia University. “I will miss you all so much and hope that we can recruit you tot cheer for the Mountaineers now.”
Plitzuweit is replacing 21-year Mountaineer head coach Mike Carey, who retired at the end of the 2021-22 season. Carey took West Virginia to 11 NCAA Tournaments and two Women’s NIT Championship games. Carey won three conference coach of the year honors, two in the Big East (2004, 2010) and one in the Big 12 (2014).
Carey is WVU’s all-time winningest coach with a career 447-239 record at the school. Carey’s career record was 735-341. West Virginia has made 19 postseason tournament appearances, and 16 of them came under Carey’s coaching.
“Dawn is a proven winner everywhere she has been, and her track record for sustained success is impressive,” WVU Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons said. “When we started our search, it was quite obvious that her reputation as a program builder and championship coach put her at the top of our list.”
Plitzuweit is the second consecutive women’s basketball coach at USD to leave the program for a Power 5 Conference job. Plitzuweit’s predecessor, Amy Williams, took a job at the University of Nebraska following the 2016 WNIT Championship for the Coyotes.
