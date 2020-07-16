TABOR — The Menno Mad Frogs scored two runs in the sixth after blowing a 4-0 lead, then hung on for a 6-4 victory over Tabor in the South Central League regular season finale for both teams.
Kyler Pekarek doubled and singled, and Dylan Lehr had two hits for Menno. Macon Oplinger, Adam Walter, Tate Bruckner and Tyler Miller each had a hit in the victory.
Austin White went 3-for-5 with two doubles, and Joey Slama had three hits for Tabor. Chase Kortan posted two hits. Beau Rothschadl, Brandon Kemp, Prestin White, Mace Merkwan and Bryce Scieszinski each had a hit in the effort.
Oplinger went the distance in the win, striking out five. Doug Vanecek took the loss in relief, striking out six in his six innings of work.
Both teams will compete in the District 6B Tournament, beginning July 23 in Menno.
MENNO 130 002 000 — 6 8 0
TABOR 002 020 000 — 4 13 3
Macon Oplinger and Adam Walter; Bryce Scieszinski, Doug Vanecek (3), Chase Kortan (9) and Joey Slama
Tappers 11, Crofton 3
CROFTON, Neb. — The Yankton Tappers used a pair of big innings to beat Crofton 11-3 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Yankton led 4-0 after one inning, then pulled away with a five-run seventh inning.
Derrik Nelson went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double for Yankton. Alex Lagrutta doubled and singled. Alex Mueller also had two hits. Colin Muth, Mason Townsend, Devin Gullikson and Ross Heine each had a hit in the victory.
Carter Roach ripped a pair of doubles for Crofton. James Kaiser, Jared Wiebelhaus, Alec Martin, Seth Wiebelhaus and Christopher Kleinschmit each had a hit in the effort.
Beau Lofink struck out four batters in four innings of work for the win. Austin Wise pitched the final three innings for the long-relief save. Andrew Schieffer took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
Crofton will compete in the District 6B Tournament, beginning July 23 in Menno.
YANKTON 400 000 502 — 11 12 0
CROFTON 001 002 000 — 3 7 2
Beau Lofink, Adam Goodwillie (5), Austin Wise (7) and Mason Townsend; Andrew Schieffer, James Kaiser (5), Nick Hegge (7) and Alec Martin
Wynot 10, Scotland 0
WYNOT, Neb. — Devon Lammers and Nate Wieseler each had three hits to lead Wynot past Scotland 10-0 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Lammers homered to end the game and finished with two RBI and two runs scored for Wynot. Nate Wieseler had a double and two singles. Turner Korth doubled and singled. Austin Lange also had two hits. Jalen Wieseler also doubled. Scott Morrison, Bradley Howe and Landon Wieseler each had a hit in the victory.
Scott Ulmer had two of Scotland’s four hits. Wyatt Adam doubled and Nate Kucera singled for the Crue.
Dain Whitmire pitched four innings, striking out two, for the win. Jackson Sudbeck earned the long-relief save, striking out two in his three innings of work. Dalton Mogck took the loss, going the distance.
Both teams will compete in the District 6B Tournament, beginning July 23 in Menno.
SCOTLAND 000 000 0 — 0 4 5
WYNOT 410 112 1 — 10 14 0
Dalton Mogck and Wyatt Adam; Dain Whitmire, Jackson Sudbeck (5) and Kyle Wiepen, Dawson Sudbeck (4)
Parkston 8, Platte 3
PARKSTON — The Parkston Mudcats scored in each of the first four innings on the way to an 8-3 victory over Platte in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Spencer Lucas doubled and singled, and Jeff Harris and Zach Uttecht each had two hits for Parkston. Matt Malloy homered, and Spencer Freudenthal, Brady Nolz and Dillon Stadlman each had a hit in the victory.
Richard Sternberg doubled and singled for Platte. Hunter Hewitt, Ryan Allen, Pat Veurink and Derek Soukup each had a hit for the Killer Tomatoes.
Jared Donahue struck out 12 batters over seven innings of work for the win. Michael Buitenbos took the loss.
PLATTE 000 000 120 — 3 6 5
PARKSTON 131 100 11X — 8 10 2
Alexandria 5, Dimock-Emery 2
EMERY — Alexandria rallied from an early deficit to beat Dimock-Emery 5-2 in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Peyton Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for Alexandria. Chris Marek also homered for the Angels. Cole Wenande added a double in the victory.
Phil Johnson had two hits for Dimock-Emery. Sam Arend added a double for the Raptors.
Ethan Davis went the distance in the win, striking out seven. Johnson took the loss.
ALEXANDRIA 000 102 110 — 5 8 3
DIMOCK-EMERY 002 000 000 — 2 6 0
Ethan Davis and Michael Schoettmer; Phil Johnson, Drew Kitchens (7), Sam Pischke (9) and Sam Michels
