Down 2-0 in a match on its home floor, the Yankton volleyball team needed a spark.
“We needed something; anything to get going,” head coach Heather Olson said.
Freshman Camille McDermott was brought in to take over at setter, and the Gazelles responded with a crisp, efficient surge that saw them take a lead midway through the third set.
Ultimately, though, Brookings captured the victory and left the YHS gym with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-23 sweep on Tuesday evening.
Although it was the eighth straight defeat for Yankton (1-11), the Gazelles felt like they found the spark they were looking for in that third set.
“It wasn’t just setting, it was across the board,” Olson said. “We talk to the girls all the time about being ready to jump in there.”
McDermott and junior Jillian Schulte each recorded eight set assists in the victory, while junior Britta Pietila led the offense with nine kills. Senior Sawyer Marts and junior Jordynn Salvatori paced the defense with 22 digs apiece.
McDermott seemed to bring a different energy to the Gazelles, according to her sister, junior Chloe.
“I might be biased, but she brings good leadership out there, even though she’s only a freshman,” Chloe said.
“I can count on her to do what we need, and she’s always willing to sacrifice herself.”
From the opening serve, Brookings controlled the tempo, and the Bobcats (2-7) kept control until the middle stages of the third set.
“Our girls were really geared up for tonight, but I felt like we played tight; like we played not to lose instead of to win,” Olson said.
For the Gazelles, it’s a matter of combining all of their sparks, according to Chloe.
“Sometimes we have problems putting it all together,” she said.
Yankton, which hits the road for a Thursday evening match at Harrisburg, has plenty to work on for the latter stages of the regular season, Chloe added.
“We definitely need to keep working on our serve-receive, and hopefully our offense can play faster to keep up with people,” she said.
Brookings won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-21, and Yankton got 10 set assists from Camille McDermott, three kills from both Molly Savey and Regan Garry, and two ace serves from Camryn Koletzky.
Yankton won the sophomore match 25-23, 19-25, 15-9 behind 35 digs from Addison Sedlacek, nine set assists and three kills from Allie Taggart, and seven kills, five blocks and three aces from Brynn Kenney.
Brookings won the freshman ‘A’ match 25-19, 25-15, and the Gazelles got six ace serves from Julie Cox, four blocks from Chayse Drotzmann, and four digs from Emma Eichacker and Emma Herrboldt. Brookings won the freshman ‘B’ match 25-23, 19-25, 17-15, and Yankton got 14 digs and seven assists from Isabella Maldonado, and six blocks, five kills and four aces from Drotzmann.
