VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team women's volleyball team as selected by sports information directors across the nation.
Juhnke, an all-rotation player for the Coyotes, is just the second South Dakota volleyball player to be named to the Academic All-America team and the first to be named to the first team. She joins Gail Ahlquist (second team in 1990) as College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans in program history. Kelley Johnson of North Dakota State joins Juhnke as the first Summit League volleyball players to be named to first team.
A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Juhnke carries a 3.82 GPA in finance and was named the Summit League Player of the Year for the first time. She led the nation in kills (677), points (757.5), and total attacks (1,673) while leading the league in kills per set (5.33) and attacks per set (13.17). She was also named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the third straight season.
Juhnke produced the best season by an individual player in school history as she became the first Coyote and fourth Summit League athlete to reach 2,000 career kills. She set Summit League records for kills in a match (39) and season (677) while also contributing career-highs of 392 digs and 95 total blocks to go with 19 service aces.
She led the Coyotes to their third-straight Summit League Tournament championship and fourth NCAA tournament appearance in five years. South Dakota made history in the first-round of the NCAA tournament when they won two sets in the five-set battle against Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.