VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team women's volleyball team as selected by sports information directors across the nation.

Juhnke, an all-rotation player for the Coyotes, is just the second South Dakota volleyball player to be named to the Academic All-America team and the first to be named to the first team. She joins Gail Ahlquist (second team in 1990) as College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans in program history. Kelley Johnson of North Dakota State joins Juhnke as the first Summit League volleyball players to be named to first team.

