GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin stopped Bon Homme 3-1 to win the Gayville-Volin softball tournament on Saturday. Games were held on Gayville and Volin.
Tanayia Pacheco had a double and two RBI for Gayville-Volin. Kendra Beeck-Waterman and Teresa Stockman each doubled. Andrea Miller and Nevaeh Hauger each had a hit in the victory.
Mylee Branaugh and Olivia Kaul each doubled and singled for Bon Homme. Kenadee Kozak, Jurni Vavruska and Reyna Alberts each had a hit for the Cavaliers.
Ayla Dimmer picked up the win, striking out four. Kozak took the loss, striking out seven.
Colman-Egan downed Scotland-Menno 17-8 for third. Viborg-Hurley beat Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 7-2 for fifth place. Avon placed seventh with a 6-5 victory over Tri-Valley.
Viborg-Hurley 7, FMFA 2
VOLIN — Viborg-Hurley scored seven runs in the third inning to claim a 7-2 victory over the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in the fifth place game on Saturday.
Alexia Lindemann and Charley Nelson each had two hits for Viborg-Hurley. Tatum Lyons posted a triple and three RBI, Lauren Petersen doubled and Raegan Smith added a hit for the Cougars.
Claire Loofbourrow went 2-for-2 with a triple for the Phoenix. Cami Fransen also tripled. Sonia Deckert and Harli Ross each doubled. Avary Thomas added a hit.
Lindemann struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the Cougars, picking up the win. Thomas took the loss, with Fransen striking out two in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Gayville-Volin 6, Scotland-Menno 5
GAYVILLE — Andrea Miller homered and tripled to help lead Gayville-Volin past Scotland-Menno in the semifinals on Saturday.
Keeley Larson tripled and doubled for Gayville-Volin. Tanayia Pacheco also had a triple. Nevaeh Hauger doubled. Maia Achen and Jolie Westrum each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Vitek went 3-for-3 for Scotland-Menno. Amanda Rames had a pair of triples. Trinity Bietz also had two hits. Kyliah Bjorum and Allison Lehr each tripled. Grace Robb and Julia Buechler each had a hit for the Trappers.
Ayla Dimmer picked up the win, striking out six. Vitek took the loss.
Bon Homme 3, Colman-Egan 2
VOLIN — Bon Homme outlasted Colman-Egan 3-2 in the semifinals on Saturday.
Reyna Alberts had two hits for Bon Homme. Nevaeh Myers doubled. Kenadee Kozak and Taryn Crites each had a hit for the Cavaliers.
Grace Quick tripled and Brianne Bowen doubled for Colman-Egan. Ava Mousel also had a hit for the CE-Hawks.
Kozak picked up the win, striking out five. Lanie Mousel took the loss.
FMFA 10, Tri-Valley 3
VOLIN — The Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix scored five runs in the first inning on the way to a 10-3 victory over Tri-Valley in consolation action on Saturday.
Sonia Deckert and Savanna Timmerman each had a hit for the Phoenix, who took advantage of 11 walks.
Harli Ross picked up the win, striking out five.
Viborg-Hurley 18, Avon 0
GAYVILLE — Viborg-Hurley claimed an 18-0 victory over Avon in consolation action on Saturday.
Raegan Smith went 3-for-4 with a double for Viborg-Hurley. Shelby Lyons doubled and singled. Zoey Christensen also had two hits. Gia Miller added a hit for the Cougars.
Kim Tolsma and Ashley Tolsma each had a hit for Avon.
Lyons picked up the win. Karlie DeVries took the loss.
Gayville-Volin 17, Avon 2
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin opened its home tournament with a 17-2 victory over Avon on Saturday.
Keeley Larson went 4-for-4 with two triples, a double and four RBI for Gayville-Volin. Teresa Stockman went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Andrea Miller doubled and singled. Maia Achen also had two hits. Nevaeh Hauger doubled, and Kendra Beeck-Waterman and Tanayia Pacheco each had a hit in the victory.
Kaeli Wallinga doubled and singled, driving in two, for Avon. McKenna Kocmich and Abby Gretschmann each had a hit.
Ayla Dimmer picked up the win, striking out four. Rilyn Thury took the loss.
Bon Homme 7, FMFA 5
VOLIN — Bon Homme outlasted the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in the opening round on Saturday.
Kenadee Kozak and Taryn Crites each doubled twice for Bon Homme. Nevaeh Myers went 2-for-3 with a triple. Jurni Vavruska, Olivia Kaul, Taycee Ranek and Mylee Branaugh each had a hit in the victory.
Avary Thomas went 3-for-3 with a double for the Phoenix. Cami Fransen, Sonia Deckert and Harli Ross each doubled. Vaida Ammann, Claire Loofbourrow and Erica Swensen each had a hit in the effort.
Kozak picked up the win, striking out four. Thomas took the loss, striking out four.
Scotland-Menno 6, Viborg-Hurley 5
GAYVILLE — Scotland-Menno used a pair of three-run innings to outlast Viborg-Hurley in the opening round on Saturday.
Abby Bender had a double and two RBI for Scotland-Menno. Grace Robb and Trinity Bietz each had a hit for the Trappers.
Alexia Lindemann tripled and doubled for Viborg-Hurley. Charley Nelson tripled, Shelby Lyons doubled, and Raegan Smith and Zoey Christensen each had a hit for the Cougars.
Bailey Vitek picked up the win, striking out six. Lyons took the loss, striking out five.
Other Games
Elk Point-Jefferson 16, S.F. Christian 0
SIOUX FALLS — Elk Point-Jefferson rolled to a 16-0 victory over Sioux Falls Christian in high school softball action on Saturday.
Grace Griffin homered and doubled, driving in three, to lead EPJ. Grace Schuh went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Josie Curry went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Alyssa Chutka, Sophia Giorgio and Nicole Wells each had two hits. Cera Schmitz doubled in the victory.
Danica Torrez tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one, in the victory. Bailey Johnson took the loss.
EPJ, 5-6, hosts Tri-Valley on Thursday.
