GV Tourney Champs

Gayville-Volin went 3-0 to win its home high school softball tournament, held Saturday in Gayville and Volin. Team members include (front) Navaeh Hauger, Britton Scheetz, Tanayia Pacheco, Ayla Dimmer, Andrea Miller, Keeley Larson, Jolie Westrum, (back) Kylee Nelson, Maia Achen, Kendra Beeck-Waterman, Teresa Stockman, Hailey Adam and Aliza Westrum.

 Photo Courtesy Daniel Larson

GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin stopped Bon Homme 3-1 to win the Gayville-Volin softball tournament on Saturday. Games were held on Gayville and Volin.

Tanayia Pacheco had a double and two RBI for Gayville-Volin. Kendra Beeck-Waterman and Teresa Stockman each doubled. Andrea Miller and Nevaeh Hauger each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.