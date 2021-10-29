MITCHELL — The Mount Marty University volleyball team dropped Friday night’s match against Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell in straight sets.
The Tigers (22-7, 10-5) won 25-18, 25-8, 25-17 to pick up the sweep.
Gabby Ruth led the Lancers (8-19, 2-13) with seven kills. Alexis Kirkman added five kills. Ally DeLange and Alex Ruth contributed four kills each. DeLange also picked up 19 assists and nine digs. Zoie Bertsch tallied 19 digs.
A trio of Tigers hit 10 kills in the match. Ady Dwight, Abigail Brunsing and Jadie DeLange tallied 10 kills each for Dakota Wesleyan. Mariah Gloe added five kills and Mackenzie Miller four. Madeline Else tallied 31 assists. Hanna Reiff picked up 14 digs and Gloe nine.
The Lancers are back home to end the regular season Tuesday. Mount Marty hosts No. 9 College of Saint Mary at 7:30 p.m.
