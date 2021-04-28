LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announced Wednesday that its 2022 state boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments would be held during the same week in the 2021-22 season.
The tournaments will be held March 7-12 in Lincoln, with girls’ finals on Friday, March 11, and boys’ finals the following day. All championship games will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and will be televised live on NET.
The change for the 2021-22 season was made due to a schedule conflict with Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is scheduled to host the 2022 Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships March 5-6, which conflicts with the girls’ championship date in a normal NSAA basketball schedule.
The full schedule for the boys’ and girls’ tournaments will be announced at a later date.
